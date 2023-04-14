Southside Elementary School’s February Student of the Month is fourth grader Jeanesis Coffey.
“Jeanesis deserves to be the student of the month because of her ambition and integrity that she demonstrates in and out of the classroom,” ELA teacher Mrs. S. Pelfrey stated. “She always puts in her best effort, even if she doesn’t completely understand a topic or task right away. I have also witnessed her exhibiting integrity as she tries to do the right thing, whether it’s in the classroom or on the playground with her friends. She is such a sweet girl and such an excellent student all around!”
According to her mom, “Jeanesis is very helpful around the house. She likes to cook and will help wash and dry the dishes. Even though she appears to be shy at first, once Jeanesis gets to know someone the shyness goes away. She’s a one of a kind child and I’m proud to call her my daughter.”
Jeanesis said she likes ELA because she loves to read; The Babysitter Club and Mr. Wolf’s Field Trip are some of her favorite books. She also enjoys recess because she likes to swing and play with her cousin and friends.
When at home, Jeanesis said she likes to sleep late because she has to get up at 5 a.m. and get ready for school. She also likes to play Roblox on her iPad. She stays with her grandmother some and helps her by sweeping and getting her niece and nephew “to calm down.” She also helps her nephew clean his room.”
“I like to sing, especially Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande songs, and go to church.”
—SES
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.