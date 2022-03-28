Southside Elementary School’s February Student of the Month is fifth grader Annie Curry.
According to P.E. teacher Mrs. Blade, “Annie is very attentive during class and instruction. She is nice toward everyone and offers help when needed. Annie participates well in gym class and always has a smile to share.”
Annie said math is her favorite subject “because it’s easy.” She loves to dance, hip hop, draw and play softball. She looks forward to spending time with her younger sister and brother. Annie said she likes to do Ellie’s hair and makeup and Sam loves to chase her. They all enjoy bike riding.
Annie said her chore is to help with the dishes.
According to Annie’s mom, “Annie is full of love, joy and spunk. She loves makeup and dancing, and she’s all about fashion. She is a really good big sister to her brother and sister. Annie loves helping others and sees the best in them. She is always lending a helping hand and lifting you up when you are having a bad day.”
Homeroom teacher Mrs. Potts shared, “Annie is a light in our classroom! Not only is she a remarkable student herself, she is always eager to help and support her classmates. Annie works hard in every subject and has a big heart to match her work ethic! She is a tremendous joy and I am so very blessed to have her as a student this year!”
According to her dad, “Annie is a very happy-go-lucky girl with the biggest heart. She always has the best attitude. I think her best quality is her kindness. She walks into every room with a big smile and truly wants to be everyone’s friend. We are so proud of her.”
—SES
