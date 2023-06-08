Southside Elementary School students named to the fourth nine-week honor roll of the 2022-23 academic year are:
3RD
Rachel Dyer
A Honor Roll: Victor Bautista, Lawrence Lin
A/B Honor Roll: Azaria Crite, Taft Erickson, Luis Jiminez-Moreno, Kaiden Puni, Aeson Wagoner
Katie Farr
A Honor Roll: Axton Christy, Anna Clifford
A/B Honor Roll: Miles Geddis
Christina Harris
A Honor Roll: Will Jolly
A/B Honor Roll: Dax Thurman
Elizabeth Hatfield
A Honor Roll: Adison Strickland
A/B Honor Roll: Elani Armstrong, Nathalia Bachan, Aleigha Brewster, Kennesey Rivers, Tanner Smith, Avery Tarpley
Geneva Hughes
A Honor Roll: Landon Sauls, Kendall Seagrove
A/B Honor Roll: Frankie Alba-Sotello, Eden Burch, Carson Jones, Talasia Robinson, Carter Teeples, Talon Weeks
Brooke Pelfrey
A Honor Roll: Maddox Johns, Damian Woodard
A/B Honor Roll: Waylon Borne, Camden Chapman, Joshua Hayes, Southerlynn Keith, Donald Packard, Kailiah Tankersly, Teagan Turner, Christopher Tyson, Natalie Wall, Jasper West
Christy Simpson
A Honor Roll: Mary Collins Butler, Natalie Kilpatric
A/B Honor Roll: Trevin Golden, Ivan Vance, Ethan Whitsett
Kaitlyn Wear
A Honor: Will Cox, Lillie Vickers
A/B Honor Roll: Reed Bennett, , Bryson Brindley, Carter Lee Holt, Amelia Patterson, Ana Shirey, Molly Smith, Gianna Turner
4th
Katie Farr
A Honor Roll: Bentley Albritton-Pierce, Aaron Astrofsky
A/B Honor Roll: Weston Persky
Jennifer Gaines
A Honor Roll: Eli Greene, Korbin Howell
A/B Honor Roll: Harmony Garrett, Kurtis Hunt, Z’leayah Marshall, Eli Shay, Ryder Weeks
Candace Garland
A Honor Roll: Caroline Baddour, Colston Burchell, Ellie Major, John Phelps, Maddux Wells, Abri Zibble
A/B Honor Roll: Stori Roux Holt, Damien Mitchell, Ella Rowland, Ahzahriyah Watts
Christina Harris
A Honor Roll: Persais Holloway, Jayden Johnson
A/B Honor Roll:
Belinda Hudson
A Honor Roll:
A/B Honor Roll: Elionai Royals
Becky Payne
A Honor Roll: Tobias Thompson
A/B Honor Roll: Jayna Gaines, Elijah Jordan, Jax McGill, Kayleah Neal, Tyler Smith, Jace Wise
Samantha Pelfrey
A Honor Roll: Alyric Houston, Asher Nichols, Parker Riley Journey Sweat
A/B Honor Roll: Brayen Bullock, Karlee Grover, Madison Keagle, Paisley Ray, Izzy Riggs
Allison Turner
A Honor Roll:
A/B Honor Roll: Lucas Cadengo-Romero, Londen Curry, TJ Marsh
5th
Lisa Bryant
A Honor Roll: Bryn Chapman, Londyn Crabb, Xiaoxu Jian, Ryan Jiang, Laigyn Shelton, Ansley Smith
A/B Honor Roll: , Ishika Patel, Manya Patel, Emily Robertson, Tyler Royals, Jenna Tate
Sheena Cheatwood
A Honor Roll: Ted Parker, Chance Perry, Justin Remagen , Kendyl White
A/B Honor Roll: Bella Alba-Sotello, Lucas Brumfield, Skyler Foster, Collins Gentry, Lilly Greer, Na’layah Kirby, Felix McGuirk-Goldman, Hayden Pratt, Clay Saad, Qristian Threat, Aubrie Turner, Heaven Williams
Katie Farr
A Honor Roll: Nico Cioto
A/B Honor Roll: Tea Akins, Brayden Gatlin
Christina Harris
A Honor Roll: Armani Martin, Jaxson Wells
A/B Honor Roll:
Jennifer Jones
A Honor Roll: Chelsea Gower, Piper Morris
A/B Honor Roll: Allyiah Crawford, Charlee Hollis, Keaton Lower, Kennedy Whitworth
Tiffany Martin
A Honor Roll: Jabreylahn Blade, Amyah Harney, Camron Houston, Lilith Malone, Elias Paterson
A/B Honor Roll: Mathew Bachan, Gunner Burton, Zairyn Garnder, Ethan Kalentkowski, , Chandler McCrory, Josh Nkulu, Jerry Parks, Joslyn Smith, Sean Tyson
Jennifer Wilson
A Honor Roll: McKenna Bass, Sam Gartside, Hagan Haney, Sophia McMasters, Stevi James Vanderpool
A/B Honor Roll: Arron Barrow, Bentlei Cheatham Amiracle Gentry, Ka’lyn Holt, Kacetin Jimenez, Kyliyah Pipkins, Cooper Skeets
