The students who have qualified to be named to Southside Elementary School’s second nine-weeks honor roll of the 2021-22 academic year are:
Third Grade
Crystal Coleman
A/B — Tyler Smith, Santiago Soto Santana.
Brooke Pelfrey
All A’s — Caroline Baddour, Madison Keagle, Ellie Major, John Benson Phelps, Andrew (Maddux) Wells.
A/B — Edward (Anthony) Barge, Rylan (Chase) Honn, Tony (TJ) Marsh, Jaxten McGill, Isabella (Izzy) Riggs.
Kaitlyn Wear
All A’s — Asher Nichols, Parker Riley, Journey Sweat.
A/B — Colston Burchell, Karlie Dale, Kayden Myles, Brantley Price, Elionai Royals.
Geneva Hughes
All A’s — Londen Nelson.
A/B — Braylen Bullock, Damien Mitchell, Paisley Ray.
Christy Simpson
All A’s — Alyric Houston.
A/B — Eli Greene.
DeAnne Parker
A/B — Korbin Howell, Trey Jones, Bodhi Lomier, Tobias Thompson, Abri Zibble.
Fourth Grader
Allison Turner
All A’s — Bryn Chapman, Camron Houston, Ted Parker.
A/B — Alliyah Crawford, Ethan Kalentkowski, Tyler Royals, Laigyn Shelton.
Candace Garland
All A’s — McKenna Bass, Arron Barrow, Kelle Crabb, Sam Gartside, Sophia McMasters, Piper Morris.
A/B — Travis Howard, Kacetin Jiminez, Stevi James Vanderpool, Heaven Williams.
Jennifer Gaines
All A’s — Londyn Crabb, Collins Gentry, Chelsea Gower, Hagan Haney, Zander Mullins.
A/B — Xiaoxu Jian, Kasen McElrath, Cooper Skeets, Aubrie Turner.
Rebecca Payne
All A’s — Chance Perry.
A/B — Bentlei Cheatham, Amyah Harney.
Amanda Smith
A/B — Emma Glover, Clay Saad, Aubrey Skellett, Jayden Strickland.
Belinda Hudson
All A’s — Mathew Bachan, Justin Remagen.
A/B — Lilith Malone, Chandler McCrory, Ansley Smith, Sean Tyson, Kendyl White.
Fifth Grade
Lisa Bryant
A/B — Jamira Archie, Kaleah Bryant, Brock Risner.
Sheena Cheatwood
All A’s — Zahari Howell.
A/B — Karmyn Brooks, Ava Chapman, Kendal Pugh.
Tonya Potts
All A’s — Annie Currie, Teegan Huls, Robbie Lindelof, Aiyanna Perry, Elijah Shelton, Peyton Wall.
A/B — Kaleigh Fralix, Cylus McGuirk-Goldman, Breycen Jones, Weston Price, Cabron Reynolds, Jayla Santos, Sama’ria Sizemore, Evan Vincent, James Williams.
Jennifer Wilson
All A’s — Noah Barnes, Sophia Harris, X/zorreanna Howard, Liam Keagle.
A/B — Kason Brooks, Ashton Hood, Tristan Houston, Maddie Russell, Jett Vanderpool.
Jennifer Jones
All A’s — Aniston Gordon.
A/B — Kionna Bradley, Takyeria Robinson, Braeia Smith, Jailon Smith, Josylan Tate, Morgan White, Chenxi Xie.
