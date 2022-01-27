Southside Elementary School’s January Student of the Month is third grader Santiago Soto Santana.
According to librarian Mrs. Abernathy, “Santi is well behaved and respectful whenever he is in the library. He follows all my directions and tries to do his best at each task. He is a joy to have in class.”
Math teacher Mrs. Coleman added, “Santi is a model student and friend. He thinks outside of the box and is a great peer mentor. Santi is a friend to all of his classmates. He helps them work through problems and does not mind tutoring if someone asks for help. Santi always has a smile on his face and loves telling jokes.”
PE teacher Mrs. Blade describes Santiago as “very eager to learn.”
“He soaks up everything being presented,” she said. “Santiago performs to the best of his ability and wants to improve while having fun. You can always count on him to send you a smile. Even when you mess up he sends a smile with encouraging words. Santiago is very helpful and kind with peer tutoring and group work.”
Santiago said art and math are his favorite subjects. He enjoys art because “you get to create new stuff by drawing, painting and even making sculptures.”
“I enjoy working with number lines in math,” he added.
Santi enjoys spending time playing with his three puppies and challenging his sister to a game of Minecraft. He said he likes to help his mom by cleaning his room and cleaning up after the puppies.
“Santiago loves to study and is an awesome brother to his sister,” his mom shared. “He is a happy child and loves video games. If he doesn’t know how to play one of his games, he will research it and teach himself how to play it. He helps me with chores when he is home.”
