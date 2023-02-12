Southside Elementary School’s January Student of the Month is fifth grader Stevi James Vanderpool.
According to science/social students teacher Miss Wilson, “Stevi is a dedicated student and a very hard worker. She is a great friend to everyone and is always willing to help. Stevi volunteers her time every morning, as a PAL, to help in Mrs. Harris’ classroom. She is a wonderful classmate and is always ready to learn. Stevi is a student I know I can always count on and is always happy and excited to be at school.”
ELA teacher Mrs. Jones added, “Stevi is a joy to have in class. She is always very helpful and nice to everyone. Stevi is very creative and talented in her writing.”
Math teacher Mrs. Bryant shared, “Stevi is a very sweet girl. She is always polite and kind to her classmates. Stevi also is a very hard worker and a good student.”
SES Librarian Carol Abernathy stated, “Stevi is always positive and upbeat. She engages in our activities and adds to any discussion we have in the library. She is wonderful to have in class!” According to Stevi James, science is her favorite subject because “you learn about Earth and participate in fun experiments.” She likes to play sports such as cheer, tumbling, soccer and cross country, with cheer as her favorite.
At Southside, Stevie James is a member of the STEM club and PALS. She has two brothers, one older and one younger, who she likes to play basketball and jump on the trampoline with. She helps mom at home with the dishes and laundry.
Stevie James said she wants her classmates and teachers to know she love “helping people and am here for them if they need me.”
—SES
