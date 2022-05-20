Southside Elementary School’s March Student of the Month is third grader Parker Riley.
According to reading teacher Mrs. Pelfrey, “Parker is a caring and compassionate friend. He loves to make everyone feel important and often has a hard time picking a buddy to work with because he wants to work with everyone.”
Pelfrey describes Parker as an excellent student, adding that he “often excels in his work and makes an effort to bring up interesting topics to discuss in class as well as help his classmates make connections to the content we are learning.”
She is particularly complimentary of his smile and attitude that can light up the room.
“My favorite thing about Parker is his creativity that he brings into my classroom. I am so excited to see where his endeavors take him as he continues to grow and learn.”
Homeroom teacher Ms. Wear describes Parker as a student who brings joy to the classroom.
“He is such a sweet, caring soul who never skips a beat on being a great friend to all those in need,” she said, noting that, because he is a very bright young man, he “will excel at anything that he strives to do in his lifetime.”
“My favorite thing about Parker is his eagerness to always know the ‘why’ in everything that he does,” she added. “There is not a doubt that this young man will go on to do big, big things!” According to his mother, Parker is a “thoughtful boy who loves learning new things and playing with his brother.” She described him as brave and willing to try new things, even if he thinks that we won’t like them.
His family enjoys traveling, and Parker’s favorite place is Gatlinburg, where he enjoyed roller coasters, a Ferris Wheel, and playing in the snow.
Southside Elementary School’s April Student of the Month is fourth grader Ansley Smith.
According to math teacher Mrs. Payne, “Ansley is kind and considerate of others. She cares about her schoolwork and always puts her best foot forward. She is a joy to have in class and serves as a good role model for other students.”
Art teacher Mr. Orgeron shared, “Ansley is a fantastic student with a personality that will light up a room. From the moment she sees her friends in the hallway to addressing her teachers, she always does so with a chipper voice and a genuine smile. She is a hard working student, who always goes out of her way to help her peers and make them feel included. Ansley never meets a stranger, as she allows her friendly personality to shine through to everyone she meets. In the art class, she excels by having a very creative style and a great attention for details. I can’t think of many other students as well deserving as Ansley Smith.”
Social Studies and Science teacher Mrs. Hudson added, “Ansley is a good student. She works hard to maintain good grades. Ansley is always kind and helpful to other students. She shows great leadership in the classroom.”
According to Ansley, math is her favorite subject “because it is fun, you get to use manipulatives and play Kahoot. She loves puppies and kittens, although she doesn’t currently have any pets. She enjoys playing outside and soccer is her favorite sport. She is going to play soccer this spring and is very excited. She enjoys helping her mom wash dishes and clean the baseboards.
Ansley’s mom said they call her “Lovey” at home “because she is so loving. Ansley goes out of her way to compliment people, even the ones she doesn’t know and she always holds the door open for others.”
—SES
—SES
