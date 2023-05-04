Southside Elementary School’s March Student of the Month is fifth grader Justin Remagen.
“Justin is a wonderful student,” math teacher Mrs. Cheatwood said. “He is very serious about his work and is always willing to help his peers who are struggling. Justin will show them how to work the problem and not just give them an
answer.
“He is friends with everyone. Justin is an all-around good kid with good common sense. He will go far in his life with the skills he has.”
Justin’s mom added, “He is an outgoing, generous and smart-witted child who is very open-hearted. That will help when Justin grows up because he wants to be a preacher. He is a good tutor to his siblings when they are working on math or reading.”
According to Justin, math has been his favorite subject since fourth grade because his teacher “made it fun.” Now he looks forward to learning something new in math in fifth grade.
Justin likes to play soccer with his friends during recess.
He has seven brothers and two sisters; he is number five. He likes to play all kinds of games with his siblings including hide and seek, freeze tag and sometimes board games, especially when his dad is at home. They have several pets: three dogs, two cats and one bird. Justin said he always feeds his animals when his mom asks him to. Justin has chores that he helps with at home. The chores change daily, and he gets a day of rest on Monday.
