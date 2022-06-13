Southside Elementary’s May Student of the Month is fifth grader Kason Brooks.
Math teacher Miss Wilson shared, “He is a hard worker and a dedicated student. Kason makes an effort to include everyone in daily activities. He is a bright student who wants to be challenged and is making so much progress in his learning. He is a great friend. Kason is a student who I can always count on.”
ELA teacher Mrs. Cheatwood added, “Kason is diligent in completing his work. He is a very kind and dependable young man.”
Kason’s favorite subject is Social Studies because he enjoys “learning about things that happened in the past.”
He and twin sister Karmyn have a guinea pig named Rosie that they take care of together, Kason said. He enjoys playing baseball and is the second baseman for Exchange. He also likes to ride his bike and play outside with his friends.
According to librarian Mrs. Abernathy, “Kason is active in 4-H and is on one of the Cloverbowl teams that represent Southside.”
Kason was chosen as a fifth grade leader and helps out by holding the door for the students who are afternoon car riders.
“He loves to cook with me and is learning a lot about cooking,” his grandmother said. “Kason also helps with mowing the lawn. He is very caring and giving and loves to help. He would help anyone who needed it.”
—SES
