Southside Elementary School’s October Student of the Month is fourth grader Camron Houston.
According to P.E. teacher Mrs. Blade, “Camron is always on task, eager to learn, very kind, well-mannered and shares his friendly smile with everyone. I have told him he brings joy and sunshine to my heart.”
Math teacher Mrs. Gaines added, “Camron is an excellent student. He always has his homework and loves to help others in the classroom and in LEAPS.”
She also agrees he is well mannered and very polite.
“Camron is a model student,” ELA teacher Mrs. Garland said. “He is kind, considerate and respectful. He strives hard to succeed and do his very best. I can always count on him to participate, pay attention and help others during class.”
According to Camron’s mother, he is very helpful, giving and loving.
“He used his birthday money to pay for his friend to go to the arcade with him,” she said. “One rainy day, he came out with an umbrella and walked me to the house. He always gives me a hug and tells me he loves me. Camron loves to make people laugh, we call him Mr. Silly.”
Camron said P.E. is his favorite activity at school because he loves to be active. He has played soccer since he was 3 and enjoys playing each fall and in the backyard with his brother Tristian. He and his brother let mom rest by helping out with their little sister.
—SES
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.