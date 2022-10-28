Southside Elementary School’s October Student of the Month is third grader Teagan Turner.
“Teagan is always very attentive and follows through with instructions,” P.E. teacher Mrs. Blade said. “She always seems to be trying her best without giving up. Teagan shows sportsmanship and helps when she can.”.
ELA teacher Mrs. Pelfrey added, “Teagan is a sweet, caring and compassionate child. She strives to give her best work and be the best version of herself she can be.
“Teagan loves to help organize the classroom and often asks for extra work or to help the teacher when she finishes early. She is quiet but likes to participate by answering questions and shows kindness to her peers and teachers.
“I am excited to see her as she grows as a student and as an individual. She will do big things!” “Teagan has two younger brothers and is a big help with them,” Teagan’s mom said. “She loves playing with her cousins. Teagan also loves arts and crafts and enjoys making random things. She will do just about anything you ask her to do. She loves animals and wants to be a vet when she grows up.”
Teagan enjoys softball and has played on one of the local teams for the last three years. She recently joined Girls Scouts and is currently a Brownie.
Teagan said math is her favorite subject because it is “super fun.” She also enjoys art and gym and playing soccer with her brother, who is six years old. Teagan said she likes to read too.
—SES
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.