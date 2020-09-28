Southside Elementary School’s September Student of the Month is fourth grader Piper Winfree.
Piper was nominated by her third grade teacher, Ms. Wear, before the year ended so abruptly.
“Piper had great attendance for the school year,” Ms. Wear said. “She is compassionate with others, including adults. Piper is trustworthy and shows great responsibility in her work. She has a fun personality, and knows how to control and embrace it in the classroom. The way Piper encourages her classmates when they are struggling is truly breathtaking. She has such a big heart and wants to help those all around her.”
Her fourth grade teacher Mrs. Garland concurred, saying, “Piper is a joy to have in the classroom! She is full of creativity and personality. I love that she is always listening and willing to help teachers and peers.”
Piper said art is her favorite subject — she loves to draw and make random things — and she is enjoying her current abstract art lesson. She enjoys playing Roblox when she’s at home and, while not currently playing any sports, would love to try soccer in the future.
“She is a natural born nurturer, always making sure everyone is taken care of,” her mother said. “She enjoys cooking and her favorite things to cook by herself are her special garlic noodles and muffins.”
Piper also enjoys planting things. They have a small garden on their balcony and Piper and her sister helped plant and nourish them over the long break.
“Piper has made the A/B honor roll every grading period she’s been at Southside,” her mom added. “Not only is she scholastically smart, she’s also common sense smart.”
Her mom and teachers agree that Piper is a well-rounded young lady.
—SES
