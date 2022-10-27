Southside Elementary School’s September Student of the Month is fifth grader Travis Howard.
“He is a hard worker who is always ready to learn,” science and social studies teacher Miss Wilson said. “Travis tries very hard in class and is a good classmate. He is a very respectful student and always listens when the teacher is talking. Travis is always looking out for his friends and is willing to help anyone in the class who needs help.”
According to Travis’ mom, “Travis is a good, sweet kid. He is really good with his little cousins and always takes the time to play with them. Travis loves animals. He has a dog named Copper that he helps with at home. Travis likes to help his grandparents with their cows, goats and chickens. Travis runs for the Bobcats cross country team, played on the Stun travel soccer team and is currently playing in the Giles County rec league. While he is at home he also likes to ride his bike.”
Travis likes dogs and all sports, but soccer is his favorite. Currently he is practicing football and hopes to play on a football team. Math is his favorite subject because “it just makes sense to me.” Travis enjoys helping his parents at home by mowing the lawn and taking out the garbage. He also likes to fold clothes and dust.
—SES
