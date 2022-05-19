The students who have qualified to be named to Southside Elementary School’s third nine-weeks honor roll of the 2021-22 academic year are:
Third Grade
Crystal Coleman
All A’s — Santiago Soto Santana.
A/B — Moriyah Henry, Tyler Smith.
Rachel Daniels
A/B — Tobias Thompson, Abri Zibble.
Geneva Hughes
A/B — Damien Mitchell, Londen Nelson.
Brooke Pelfrey
All A’s — Caroline Baddour, Ellie Major, John Benson Phelps, Isabela (Izzy) Riggs, Maddux Wells.
A/B — Anthony Barge, Madison Keagle, Jax McGill, Kayleah Neal.
Christy Simpson
All A’s — Alyric Houston.
Katelyn Wear
All A’s — Asher Nichols, Parker Riley.
A/B — Colston Burchell, Kingston Garrett, Kayden Myles, Brantley Price, Journey Sweat.
Fourth Grade
Jennifer Gaines
All A’s — Chelsea Gower, Hagan Haney, Zander Mullins, Cooper Skeets.
A/B — Londyn Crabb, Collins Gentry, Xiaoxu Jian, DeLanie Tenant, Aubrie Turner.
Candace Garland
All A’s — Kelle Crabb, Sam Gartside, Sophia McMasters, Piper Morris.
A/B — Arron Barrow, McKenna Bass, Travis Howard, Kacetin Jiminez, Stevi James Vanderpool.
Evan Hill
A/B — Mary Thornton.
Belinda Hudson
A/B — Mathew Bachan, Justin Remagen, Ansley Smith, Sean Tyson, Kendyl White.
Becky Payne
A/B — Bentlei Cheatham, Amyah Harney, Chance Perry.
Allison Turner
All A’s — Bryn Chapman, Camron Houston, Ted Parker.
A/B — Ethan Kalentkowski, Laigyn Shelton.
Fifth Grade
Lisa Bryant
A/B — Camron Lyle, Gracyn McNairy, Brock Risner.
Sheena Cheatwood
A/B — Karmyn Brooks, Ava Chapman, Kendal Pugh, Zahari Howell.
Jennifer Jones
A/B — Aniston Gordon, Braeia Smith, Jailon Smith, Josylan Tate, Saniyah Turner, Morgan White, Chenxi Xie.
Tonya Potts
All A’s — Annie Curry, Teegan Huls, Robbie Lindelof, Aiyanna Perry, Jayla Santos, Elijah Shelton, Evan Vincent, Payton Wall.
A/B — Kaleigh Fralix, Emilee Grisham, Anjaleah Lanier, Cylus McGuirk-Goldman, Samaria Sizemore, Faith Thornton, James Williams.
Jennifer Wilson
A/B — Noah Barnes, Sophie Harris, Ashton Hood, Tristan Houston, X’Zorreanna Howard, Liam Keagle, Maddie Russell, Jett Vanderpool, Piper Winfree.
—SES
