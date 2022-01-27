The students of Southside Elementary School who have qualified to be named on the school’s first nine-week honor roll of the 2021-22 academic year are:
Third Grade
Crystal Coleman
A/B — Tyler Smith, Santiago Soto Santana.
Geneva Hughes
All A’s — Londen Nelson.
A/B — Damien Mitchell, Paisley Ray, Ella Rowland.
DeAnne Parker
All A’s — Korbin Howell, Tobias Thompson, Abri Zibble.
A/B — Brayen Bullock, Trey Jones, Bodhi Lomier, Jaicey Shelton, Jeffery Wells.
Brooke Pelfrey
All A’s — Caroline Baddour, John Benson Phelps, Andrew (Maddux) Wells.
A/B — Madison Keagle, Ellie Major, Tony (TJ) Marsh, Kayleah Neal, Isabela (Izzy) Riggs.
Christy Simpson
A/B — Eli Greene, Alyric Houston, Elijah Jordon.
Katelyn Wear
All A’s — Asher Nichols, Parker Riley, Journey Sweat.
A/B — Colston Burchell, Sutton Hanson.
Fourth Grade
Jennifer Gaines
All A’s — Collins Gentry, Chelsea Gower, Hagan Haney.
A/B — Irelyn Britton, Londyn Crabb, Xiaoxu Jian, Cooper Skeets, Aubrie Turner.
Candace Garland
All A’s — Sam Gartside, Sophia McMasters, Piper Morris.
A/B — Aaron Barrow, McKenna Bass, Travis Howard, Kacetin Jiminez, Stevi JamesVanderpool.
Belinda Hudson
All A’s — Mathew Bachan, Justin Remagen.
A/B — Ansley Smith, Sean Tyson, Kendyl White.
Rebecca Payne
A/B — Chance Perry, Amyah Harney, Bentlei Cheatham.
Amanda Smith
A/B — Aubrey Skellett, Kennedy Whitworth.
Allison Turner
All A’s — Camron Houston, Bryn Chapman.
A/B — Tyler Royals, Ted Parker, Ethan Kalentkowski.
Fifth Grade
Lisa Bryant
A/B — Jamira Archie, Kaleah Bryant, Camron Lyle, Gracyn McNairy.
Sheena Cheatwood
All A’s — Mia Shay.
A/B — Zahari Howell, Ava Chapman.
Jennifer Jones
A/B — Nicolas Boldin, Anniston Gordon, Braeia Smith, Jailon Smith, Josylan Tate, Morgan White.
Tonya Potts
All A’s — Annie Currie, Teegan Huls, Jayla Santos, Elijah Shelton, Evan Vincent.
A/B — James Price, Sama’ria Sizemore, Payton Wall, James Williams.
Jennifer Wilson
All A’s — Noah Barnes, Sophia Harris.
A/B — Keegan Berry, Tristan Houston, X’zorreonna Howard, Liam Keagle, Maddie Russell, Jett Vanderpool, Piper Winfree.
—SES
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.