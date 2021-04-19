Southside Elementary School’s April Student of the Month is fifth grade virtual student Savannah Hillhouse.
According to ELA teacher Mrs. Hughes, “She is a virtual learning rock star! She stays on top of her work and always completes assignments on time. If she is confused about anything, she is quick to reach out to her teachers for clarification. Overall, she has been an amazing online learner this year!”
Math teacher Mrs. Potts added that Savannah never misses a live Google classroom.
“She always participates in class and is not afraid to ask questions. She often volunteers to explain how to work a math problem for the other students in class.”
According to her mom, “Savannah has worked really hard this year. She gets all her work done without having to prompt or ask. I have been so proud of her and the grades she has made all year.
“Savannah also likes to help around the house. She is an avid animal lover and has a fish, a South American red-footed tortoise, two dogs and a horse.
“Savannah is a member of the Cedar Hills Pony Club. She loves being involved in Pony Club and hanging out with her friends. She recently got her own horse named Robin Hood and he is quickly becoming her best friend. Her favorite part of pony club is cross country and fox hunting.
“When she grows up she aspires to be a marine biologist or veterinarian.”
Savannah said science and math are subjects she enjoys, with math being her favorite because it comes easy and is not boring. She enjoys hanging out with her friends and talking to them on the phone. She said she has really missed being at Southside this year.
—SES
