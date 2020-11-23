Southside Elementary students who have earned listing on the school’s honor roll for the first nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 academic year are:
Third Grade
Crystal Coleman
All A’s — Samuel Newson.
A/B — Bryn Chapman, Ethan Kalentkowski, Ted Parker, Tyler Royals.
Brooke Pelfrey
All A’s — Hagan Haney.
A/B — Zairyn Gardner, Chandler McCrory, Devin Mize, Weston Oglesby, Elias Patterson, Hezekiah Phelps, Samuel Reeves, Aubrey Skellett.
Lisa Pickett
All A’s — Samuel Gartside, Kennedy Whitworth.
A/B — Londyn Crabb.
Shannon Rogers
A/B — Chelsea Gower, Travis Howard, Jayden Strickland.
Christy Simpson
All A’s — Kyliyah Pipkins.
A/B — Brooks Abernathy, Bentlei Cheatham, Amyah Harney, Camron Houston.
Kaitlyn Wear
All A’s — McKenna Bass, Braxton Huls.
A/B — Chance Perry, Cooper Skeets, Ansley Smith.
Fourth Grade
Jennifer Gaines
A/B — Jaden Calderon, Emilie Castaneda, Garrett Clark, Jett Vanderpool.
Candace Garland
A/B — Sophia Harris, Madalynn Russell.
Belinda Hudson
A/B — Jayla Santos, Jailon Smith, Aiyanna Perry.
Rebecca Payne
A/B — Camron Lyle, Jamira Archie, Kymberli Baltimore, Zahari Howell.
Amanda Smith
All A’s — Aniston Gordon.
A/B — Tristan Houston, Breycen Jones, Gracyn McNairy, Eli Shelton.
Allison Turner
All A’s — Teegan Huls.
A/B — Brooklynn McClendon, Morgan White.
Fifth Grade
Lisa Bryant
A/B — Kolin Frierson, Paisleigh Stanford, Keeton Wade.
Sheena Cheatwood
A/B — Damaria Allen, Maraiya Holt, JJ White.
Geneva Hughes
All A’s — Wesson Parker.
A/B — Elliana Riley, Bentley Stokes.
Madison Kimbrough
A/B — Kayden Durham, Daylon Gardner, Isabella Gonzales, Jackson Taylor.
Tonya Potts
A/B Honor Roll: Addison Owens, Rebecca Rosacia, Kaylona Vonsavoye-Moore.
Jennifer Wilson
All A’s — Cooper Abernathy, Adrieanna Hamlett.
A/B — Savannah Hillhouse, Hudson Willis.
—SES
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.