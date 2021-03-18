Southside Elementary School’s January Student of the Month is fifth grader Adrieanna Hamlett. Adrieanna was nominated by her science/social studies teacher Ms. Wilson. According to Ms. Wilson, Adrieanna is a great friend who is always willing to help any of her classmates who are in need of a little extra support. She follows classroom procedures and turns in all her work without being reminded.
Adrieanna said ELA is her favorite subject because she loves to read. She also enjoys drawing, playing with her brother and sister, riding her scooter and playing video games.
Adrieanna has nine cats; she loves to play with them and always pitches in to feed and water them.
Her nana said she is a big help in the kitchen by cooking and cleaning. According to Adrieanna spaghetti is her favorite dish to cook. Before eating dinner with her family, Adrieanna always says a prayer.
—SES
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.