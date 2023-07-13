Southside Elementary School’s May Student of the Month is fifth grader Manya Patel.
“Manya is a delight to have in class,” math teacher Lisa Bryant said. “She works very hard and excels in Math. She is very polite and well-mannered and is always courteous to her fellow classmates. She is very eager to help with whatever she is asked to do. She loves school and often remarks that she wishes she could come to school, even on vacation days. I am thrilled to have her in my homeroom and math class.”
Science/social studies teacher Ms. Wilson added, “Manya works so hard and tries her best in all of her classes. She is a great classmate and is always willing to help anyone in need. She is very respectful and will always listen. She is a very good student and friend to everyone in school.”
“Manya is a pleasure to have in class,” P.E. teacher Mrs. Blade shared. “She is attentive and strives to improve with the skill at hand. Manya is a very sweet individual and offers help when needed. She always greets you with a smile. Manya is soft spoken, easy going and full of fun energy.” According to Manya, math is her favorite subject because “it is easy and I like to work on multiplication problems.” She said she also likes to play with her friends when she is at school.
When she’s at home Manya, likes to play with her 2-year-old brother and help her grandmother, who recently hurt her hand. She also helps her mom clean and sometimes cook, adding she likes to make Maggi noodles, which she said is like spaghetti.
—SES
