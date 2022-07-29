The students who have qualified to be named to Southside Elementary School’s fourth nine-weeks honor roll of the 2021-22 academic year are:
Third Grade
Crystal Coleman
All A’s — Santiago Soto Santana.
A/B — Tyler Smith.
Rachel Daniels
A/B — Abri Zibble.
Geneva Hughes
All A’s — Damien Mitchell.
A/B — Brayen Bullock.
Brooke Pelfrey
All A’s — Caroline Baddour, Anthony Barge, Madison Keagle, Ellie Major, Jaxten McGill, John Benson Phelps, Drew Wells.
A/B — Chayse Honn, Kurtis Hunt, TJ Marsh, Zelda Melton, Isaac Mullins, Kayleah Neal, Izzy Riggs, Addison Yearta.
Christy Simpson
A/B — Eli Greene, Karlee Grover, Alyric Houston.
Kaitlyn Wear
All A’s — Parker Riley, Journey Sweat.
A/B — Colston Burchell, Kingston Garrett, Kayden Myles, Asher Nichols, Brantley Price, Elionai Royals.
Fourth Grade
Jennifer Gaines
All A’s — Londyn Crabb, Chelsea Gower, Hagan Haney, Xiaoxu Jian, Zander Mullins, Cooper Skeets.
A/B — Collins Gentry, Ishika Patel, DeLanie Tenant, Aubrie Turner.
Candace Garland
All A’s — McKenna Bass, Sam Gartside, Sophia McMasters, Piper Morris .
A/B — Arron Barrow, , Kellee Crabb, Travis Howard, Kacetin Jimenez, Stevi James Vanderpool
Belinda Hudson
All A’s — Justin Remagen.
A/B — Mathew Bachan, Lilith Malone, Chandler McCrory, Felix McGuirk-Goldman, Emily Robertson, Ansley Smith, Sean Tyson, Kendyl White.
Becky Payne
A/B — Bentlei Cheatham, Amyah Harney, Elias Patterson, Chance Perry.
A.Smith/S. Pelfrey
A/B — Emma Glover, Ka’lyn Holt, Josh Nkulu, Kennedy Whitworth.
Allison Turner
All A’s — Bryn Chapman, Camron Houston, Ted Parker.
A/B — Ethan Kalentkowski, Laigyn Shelton.
Fifth Grade
Lisa Bryant
A/B — Jamira Archie, Kaleah Bryant, Mia Chapman, Kasley Chapman.
Sheena Cheatwood
A/B — Skylar Baclich, Daltyne Brewer, Karmyn Brooks, Ava Chapman, Zahari Howell, Kendall Pugh, Faith Reynolds, Mia Shay.
Jennifer Jones
A/B — Kionna Bradley, Aniston Gordon, Takyeria Robinson, Braeia Smith, Josylan Tate, Saniyah Turner, Morgan White, Chenxi Xie.
Tonya Potts
A/B — Annie Curry, Jaliyah Duhone, Kaleigh Fralix, Teegan Huls, Robbie Lindelof, Aiyanna Perry, Izzabella Ridley, Jayla Santos, Elijah Shelton, Faith Thornton, Payton Wall, James Williams.
Jennifer Wilson
All A’s — Sophie Harris, Jett Vanderpool.
A/B — Kymberli Baltimore, Noah Barnes, Kason Brooks, Tristan Houston, X’Zorreanna Howard, Liam Keagle, Piper Winfree.
—SES
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.