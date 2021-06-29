Southside Elementary School’s May Student of the Month is fourth grader Martin Castellanos.
“Martin is a sweet, well-behaved student,” math teacher Mrs. Gaines said. “He always has his homework and materials readily at hand.
“Martin will quickly help those who need assistance without me having to ask him. He is also the only one I know who can solve a Rubik cube in less than a minute.”
ELA teacher Mrs. Garland added, “Martin is a wonderful student. He has wonderful classroom behavior and is always willing to help others. I love that he is always smiling and respectful!”
Martin’s parents said he likes art, playing with his Rubik Cube — his best time is 59 seconds, technology, nature and animals. He has a fish named Ocean that he feeds and helps keep his fish tank clean.
Martin said his favorite subject is Math because “it involves solving problems, something I’m good at.” He also said he likes the way you can solve math in various different ways.
Martin also likes art because “you feel like you’re inventing a new idea and you’re the one creating it.”
He enjoys spending time outside riding his bike, swimming in the pool and “trying to figure out how you form and make characters in video games.” He helps his mom when she needs it and enjoys helping her pull weeds in their garden.
—SES
