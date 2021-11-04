Southside Elementary School’s November Student of the Month is third grader Alyric Houston.
According to SES Guidance Counselor Mrs. Tomerlin, “Alyric is in my RTI group and she is always perfectly behaved and very bright. She is already great with her multiplication facts.”
Alyric loves to sing and paint when she is at home, and math is her favorite subject.
“It’s fun to do and you can do it with anything, not just paper,” Alyric explained.
She said she really likes to make math arrays.
“Alyric is a brilliant young lady,” Math teacher Mrs. Coleman said. “She picks up on the math concepts as soon as I teach them, if she doesn’t already know them. She uses this knowledge by being a peer tutor for any classmate that needs help. She is also a very responsible Southside Super Cat. Alyric completes any task that she is asked to do.”
Alyric said when she is at home she helps to keep the living room clean, picks out her own clothes for school and enjoys baking with her mom. When her mom is folding clothes, she will help by folding the towels.
“When my mom vacuums, I will help by vacuuming the living room and my bedroom.”
“Alyric is very creative,” her mom shared. “She loves to paint and do arts and crafts. Alyric is very sweet and has a big heart. She also loves to sing and dance.”
ELA teacher Mrs. Simpson adds, “Alyric is a very conscientious student. She asks very thoughtful questions during class discussions and loves to assist students when they need help. She made the A/B honor roll for the first nine weeks of school. She consistently makes 100’s on her Terrific Chart behavior grade.”
—SES
