Southside Elementary School’s September Student of the Month is fifth grader Sophie Harris.
“Sophie is a wonderful student in and out of the classroom,” Mrs. Wilson said. “She goes above and beyond to make sure everyone is included. Every day at recess, Sophie is always trying to help the students who seem like they do not have anyone to play with. She tries and includes everyone in any activity that she is doing. In the classroom, she is always willing to help, and she is such a great classmate to the other students.”
Sophie’s eagerness to help and include her classmates is why SES Assistant Angela Houston recently nominated her for a positive office referral.
According to her mother, “She loves to draw, write stories and listen to music. She is learning how to play the piano. She spends a lot of her free time watching YouTube videos that teach different drawing skills or videos that teach how to play the piano. Sophie also loves ‘Harry Potter.’ Her little sister and brother look up to her and enjoy spending time with her. She loves to spend time with them, too.”
—SES
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.