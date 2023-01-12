Student artists from Matthew Orgeron’s art class at Southside Elementary School are recognized at the Jan. 5 meeting of the Giles County Board of Education.
Their colorful creations, completed during a study of lines, will be on display, along with those of their classmates, in the Central Office board room for the next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.