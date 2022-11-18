State Rep. Clay Doggett is welcomed to a Delta Kappa Gamma Phi Chapter meeting held at Richland School by member Missy Locke (left) and Chapter President Carole Cheatwood. Doggett shared with members the latest educational news from the state. The top two topics discussed were third grade retention and library book censorship. Submitted
