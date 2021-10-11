July 1, 2021, was a historic day in Giles County as Martin Methodist College (MMC) merged with The University of Tennessee System and became UT Southern, the University System’s fourth institution.
During the merger process, UT System President Randy Boyd offered his vision, leadership and energy, along with an exceptional financial commitment, to the success of the new campus of the University of Tennessee. He pledged to match up to $1 million in gifts to the Boyd Founder’s Circle of the University of Tennessee Southern.
The Founder’s Circle comprises three different societies that pay homage to the roots MMC, now UT Southern, has had in Giles County since 1870, while claiming the future as a part of a land grant system mission.
As a longtime, committed partner with MMC, it was fitting that STRHS Pulaski join the Boyd Founders Circle in celebration of this unprecedented merger and to continue our partnership and be a part of the success of UT Southern.
“We have worked hand-in-hand with STRHS to address the health care needs of our rural communities,” UT Southern Chancellor Mark La Branche said. “This investment will allow us to accelerate our expansion in the Health Sciences to meet the critical demand for health care professionals in the rural areas of our state.”
—STRHS Pulaski
