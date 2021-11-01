The Tennessee Department of Education invites all Tennesseans to eight regional public town halls to be part of the open dialogue and discussion on Tennessee’s review of a student-based public education funding strategy. Each town hall will take place in-person and will also be live-streamed.
These public town halls will spark localized conversations about student-based funding for public education in Tennessee and how to create a new strategy to best serve our students and ensure they are prepared for future success. All Tennesseans—including parents and families, teachers, students, elected officials, stakeholders and partners, business leaders and members of the general public—are invited to participate and will be able to share their feedback and hopes for a new funding strategy. Please RSVP via the respective Facebook event below. Media are invited to attend and there will be an official availability with the department after each town hall.
“Along with partners and stakeholders across the state, I am thrilled to invite all Tennesseans to join us for these conversations about what a student-based funding strategy could look like in our state,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Focusing on the needs of our students and how to best set them up for success is our collective goal and we look forward to hearing directly from parents, stakeholders, and members of the public about their thoughts, concerns and hopes for a new public education funding strategy to best support our kids.”
Each town hall will feature a brief introduction from the department, respective co-host, and then dive into comments and feedback from in-person audience members. All Tennesseans are also invited to submit comments and questions via email to tnedu.funding@tn.gov.
Locally, at Town Hall event will be held at UT Southern today (Monday).
• South Central Region - Monday, November 1
o Location: University of Tennessee, Southern; Curry Athletic Complex (150 Kermit Smith Drive, Pulaski TN 38478)
o Time: 6 p.m. CT
o Access Microsoft Teams Livestream
—TN Dept. of Education
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.