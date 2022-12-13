The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization connecting generosity with need in 40 Middle Tennessee and beyond, announced its annual scholarship application process opened Dec. 1 and invites students to apply by Feb. 1, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Central Time, at https://www.cfmt.org/grants-scholarships/scholarships/
CFMT administers about 160 scholarship funds, established by individuals, companies and civic groups. Students may be eligible for multiple scholarships and need only to submit one application.
Whether a student is studying law or horticulture, planning a career in criminal justice or teaching, or studying at a technical school or four-year university, The Community Foundation’s scholarship program supports individuals from various backgrounds and communities seeking funding for educational opportunities.
Scholarships also are available for students in Middle Tennessee who are legally blind or are survivors of cancer.
“There are many wonderful ways to give back, but seeing members of our community give to ensure students across Middle Tennessee can access education is, in my opinion, one of the best,” said Kelly Pietkiewicz, CFMT’s Scholarship Coordinator. “Education is the true key to so many successes in life, and our donors are making it possible for students from all walks of life.”
In 2022, a total of $830,373 was awarded to 323 individual students from 97 of The Community Foundation’s scholarship funds. The students are attending 162 unique colleges and universities from 33 states.
For a complete list of scholarships and the online application, visit The Community Foundation’s website at https://www.cfmt.org/grants-scholarships/scholarships/ Applications must be submitted by Feb. 1, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Central Time. Applicants will be notified of results in mid-April.
—CFMT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.