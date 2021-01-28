The 2020 Trent Holt Memorial Scholarship is presented to several students. On hand for the presentation are (from left) Richard Holt, Lucas Hatfield, Holt Brindley, Carson Eubank, Charlie Faulkner, Madison Alsup, Faith Cross, Lindsey Barnickle, Allie Toone and Leigh Ann Holt. Submitted
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest
- Ardmore Board Swears in Aldermen
- Trent Holt Memorial Scholarships Presented
- WoW 943 Makes Donations
- COVID-19 Daily Update — Jan. 27
- Music Is an Important Part of Wedding Celebrations
- Plan to Treat Guests in Special Ways
- Questions to Ask Before Booking a Photographer
- Beer Ordinance Amendment Approved
- County Reaching Out to City Concerning Animal Shelter Property
- This Week's Citizen Spotlight Is Jesse Jennings
Featured Classifieds
Today's e-Edition
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 30
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 1
Most Popular
Articles
- Merger Update Includes Recommended Name
- This Week's Citizen Spotlight Is Jesse Jennings
- COVID-19 Daily Update — Jan. 22
- Ronnie Holley
- David Wilson Dale
- COVID-19 Daily Update — Jan. 25
- COVID-19 Daily Update — Jan. 26
- Grand Jury Hands Down Indictment for Two Counts of Theft of Property
- COVID-19 Daily Update — Jan. 24
- James Henry Fralix
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.