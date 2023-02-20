KNOXVILLE – University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd will deliver his annual State of the University address virtually on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Boyd’s speech will be webcast beginning at 10 a.m. EST/9 a.m. CST. UT System faculty and staff, students and alumni as well as elected officials, business leaders and other stakeholders are invited to watch this virtual event.
The address will outline UT’s plans for 2023 and highlight the ways in which the System is uniquely positioned to make a positive impact through its statewide presence, people, expertise, resources and influence.
“I'm grateful for the tremendous success UT experienced in 2022, but I’m even more excited for the year ahead,” Boyd said. “Together, we will work to provide a better tomorrow for all of Tennessee and make this the greatest decade—not just in the history of UT, but for all of Tennessee.”
This State of the University address is Boyd’s fifth since joining the UT System in November 2018.
To watch the address, please visit tennessee.edu.
— UT System
