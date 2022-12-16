On Dec. 2, the newly formed Advisory Board of the University of Tennessee Southern met for its first meeting.
With the passing of the UT Focus Act by the Tennessee general assembly in 2018, an advisory board was created for each campus in the UT System. December 2, 2022. The first meeting of the UT Southern Advisory Board was held on campus in the Gault Fine Arts building.
The Advisory Board is charged with making campus-level recommendations to the Board of Trustees on strategic planning, operating budgets, and tuition, as well as advising the chancellor. Business conducted during the meeting included election of Jimmy Granbery as chair, election of Kim Harrison as secretary, adoption of the bylaws, and adoption of procedures to select a student representative to the Board.
The following are members of the UT Southern Advisory Board:
Caroline Ezell McAnally
Dr. Doug Haney
D. Doran Johnson
Beverly W. Johnson
Jimmy Granbery
Dr. Brant Harwell, Faculty Representative
Vice Chancellor for Advancement Evan Beech shares his gratitude, “Thank you to these higher education advocates for volunteering to serve on this Board and supporting the mission and vision of the University of Tennessee Southern. I, along with the rest of the campus community, look forward to working with these individuals to continue to make our campus an educational destination in southern middle Tennessee.”
—UT Southern
