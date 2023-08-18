Firing up the Firehawks as they arrive on campus this year is going to be an event for the entire community.
The University of Tennessee Southern will hold its annual concert and fireworks show Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m., on campus, celebrating the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
In addition to welcoming approximately 1,000 students to campus this fall, UT Southern is inviting the Pulaski and Giles County community to join in on the celebration as well.
“The goal of the fireworks is to kick off school and celebrate UTS as a community,” Interim Chancellor Dr. Linda C. Martin said. “But it is really a great time to all come together and share a love for UTS, light that flame for our community and love and support each other.”
What’s a fireworks show without great music? The UT Southern celebration is no exception as they welcome The 8South Band to campus green to get the celebration started.
8South Band is known as one of the most versatile dance bands in the country, started by the creators of the popular 12South Band of Nashville. Those who attended SunDrop Fest will remember 12South Band as the feature entertainment back in June.
8South Band offers the same great show and set list but on a smaller scale. They are known for their huge variety of music from Motown, to Rock, to Hip Hop, Country, Pop and Jazz.
The 8South Band show features multiple singers, tons of choreography, outfit changes, specialized stage lighting and fun crowd interaction.
It’s entertainment for all ages, which Martin said is perfect for an event that is designed to bring students and people of all ages from the community together.
“Come and hang out on campus with us and enjoy an event for the whole community to share our love for UT Southern,” Martin said, as she invited everyone to bring their lawn chairs, kids, friends, even a picnic if you want, to the UTS campus and celebrate together.
