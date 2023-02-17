The University of Tennessee Southern is highlighting the exceptional work of their students and faculty by enthusiastically presenting to the public a Fine Arts Showcase in three disciplines: music, drama and visual art.
The showcase will include live performances by the UT Southern Choirs, the Extra Credits Bluegrass Group, Music Faculty and UT Southern drama students, as well as displays of student and faculty artwork.
According to Dr. Andrew Martin, professor at the UT Southern School of Arts & Humanities, “The Fine Arts Showcase provides just a taste of all the great work done by the students in the Fine Arts program, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate across our three disciplines.”
The fine arts showcase opens Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. in the Martin Hall Auditorium. The showcase is open to the public and admission is free. This multi-disciplined, talented presentation offers the community a welcomed opportunity to see the work done by UT Southern students, faculty and alumni. Plan to attend and support the arts as well as the School of Arts & Humanities.
—UT Southern
