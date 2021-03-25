Kids crowded around the small screen near the colorful graffitied wall. Some watched the virtual sparks fly, while others stared at the supreme concentration shown in their friend’s facial expression.
Each child (and some curious adults) tried their hand at the virtual welding simulator, competing for best score. The interactive simulation was just a part of the recent Welding Workshop funded by the Tennessee Give Grant.
The event was hosted at The Pouring Spot Teen Center in Pulaski with help from the South Central Tennessee Workforce Alliance and TCAT-Pulaski.
Attendees enjoyed pizza and snacks before sitting down for a panel discussion featuring TCAT-Pulaski Welding Instructor Josh Hughes.
“It really is important for these kids and everyone to know the opportunities that are local,” Hughes explained. “There’s free dual enrollment to get started in high school, and our programs at TCAT are already a minimal time commitment in the scheme of things for someone starting out or wanting to change careers. I love sharing about my trade and the numerous options you have once you learn it. I can’t churn welder grads out quick enough for the demand and hope we’ve planted some seeds today.”
SCTWA Representative Tonja Garrett coordinated the workshop and explained how impactful this one workshop can be.
“We are so excited to partner with local industry to provide Work-Based Learning (WBL) opportunities through the TN GIVE Grant for high school students enrolled in the TCAT-Pulaski Welding program,” Garrett said. “The intent of the WBL component is to encourage local industry partners to provide meaningful and sustainable work experiences for students such as industry tours, job shadowing, mentoring and work experience. We hope this will result in a more skilled and career-ready workforce.”
Pouring Spot Director Renee Malone echoed those sentiments.
“This opportunity was an awesome experience for local youth to get an early look at career opportunities in and beyond high school,” Malone said. “We appreciate TCAT coming with the welding unit and would love more opportunities in the future to partner and share information.“
Eyes were wide as bellies were filled, while each child who raised their hand got the information they wanted about the profession and how it could be a well-paying option for them later in life.
Giles County CTE Director Amy Roberts was also a featured panel speaker.
“I was encouraged to see the interest that the adolescents at The Pouring Spot showed in the welding equipment and appreciative of the representatives of TCAT-Pulaski who gave of their time to come out and speak about the welding program and the careers that one could pursue in the welding field,” Roberts said. “I hope to continue to work with TCAT-Pulaski to promote not only the welding program but all dual enrollment opportunities at their institution. Students in Giles County and surrounding areas are blessed to have access to these programs. Thank you to The Pouring Spot for helping to promote the partnership between TCAT and the Giles County school system!”
According to TN.gov, “The Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education (GIVE) is designed to foster long-term regional partnerships between Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology (TCATs), community colleges, industry, economic development/workforce agencies and K-12 to identify and address “skills gaps” in local workforce pools. Through data-driven and collaborative work, Tennessee can ensure that education institutions are producing the credentials employers need while also driving new industry to the state.”
The grant also funded a recent welding lab expansion at TCAT-Pulaski, adding eight additional welding booths, and allowed the hiring of adjunct instructors to help teach the influx of high school students taking welding as part of their dual enrollment.
Welding is just one of many programs offered at TCAT-Pulaski. If you or someone you know may be interested in welding or another in-demand career, you can ask questions or schedule a one-on-one campus tour by calling 424-4014. Program applications can be found and submitted at tcatpulaski.edu.
