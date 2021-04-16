School system employee bonuses and how to use federal funding were among items considered by the Giles County Board of Education during last week’s monthly meeting.
The school board voted to approve allocating $129,293 from the school fund balance to supplement $149,500 provided by the state and provide a $500 one-time bonus payment to all full-time employees and $250 to part-time employees, including food service employees. The allocation has been approved by the Giles County Commission’s schools and budget committees. Full county commission approval will be required before the bonus is official. The county commission is expected to consider the matter when it meets Monday, April 19.
Penny Monks, Giles County Schools’ federal programs supervisor, spoke about district expenditures from last year’s Elementary and Secondary School Relief (ESSER) federal funding, and plans for how the second round will be used. She explained how the first round was able to provide every student pre-K to 12th grade with a device, as well as purchasing subscriptions to digital learning platforms.
In the second round, forthcoming, the district hopes to maintain and update these devices and services, upgrade classroom technology with items such as interactive panels, fund the upcoming summer camp and replace the PA/Intercom system in every school. The planned expenditures were approved by the board.
Other matters before the Giles County Board of Education at its April 8 meeting included:
• Filing for E-rate funding, which reduces the cost of intra- and internet services for schools;
• The disposition of assets, specifically a bus with salvaged title to use for mock drills and a Suburban to be sold on govdeals.com;
• The second reading of policies regarding the Code of Conduct, Corporal Punishment, School District Goals, and Personnel Goals;
• Wold HFR provided a progress update on the school renovation project. Their mechanical and electrical engineers have completed evaluations of all schools. Their architects have completed interior assessments and will continue with analyzing the schools’ roofs. The company will then prepare their assessments within a month. These evaluations will include their recommendations, prioritized to include life safety issues first, as well as an itemized budget.
• School Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool asked that families register their children for the upcoming summer camp. So far 400 students have shown interest.
“We need kids to be in this summer camp,” said Vanderpool. “It’s not punishment, it’s not summer school.”
The camp will be an opportunity for students to make up some of the learning loss associated with pandemic school closures in a fun, interactive and unique environment. Additional details will be forthcoming after the central office reviews the results of the recent survey.
The Giles County School Board will have its next work session April 22 and its next meeting May 6. Work sessions and meetings are on Thursdays at 5 p.m. at the Central Office. A school board retreat is planned for May 8.
