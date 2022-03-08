The Giles County High School Graphic Design program is flourishing, and teacher Meridith Craig presented the students’ accomplishments to the Giles County School Board at its monthly meeting March 3. In addition to the Design I, II and III classes and work-based learning, Craig sponsors the school’s SkillsUSA chapter.
GCHS SkillsUSA President Sadie Watkins and Vice-President Xiaotong Jian shared their experiences learning graphic design by tackling the various challenges presented by Craig, including designing posters for the Dairy Alliance and Giles County School Transportation.
“Her class has inspired me to go in to graphic design as a career,” Watkins said.
Additional projects over the last year include billboards for 4H, a brochure for the ChildFind program, and posters for Black History and Hispanic Heritage Month. Craig asks the students to research the topics and focus on their writing in addition to the design aesthetic. The students submit their work, and the winning designs are put into production. Greeting cards created by the students for Veterans Day and Valentine’s Day were distributed at the American Legion and NHC Pulaski, respectively.
The students have designed shirts that were created using screen printing and sublimation.
School Board member Mary McCloud was impressed by the School Spirit wear produced by the students, and encouraged them to consider creating a shop to sell products as a fund-raiser.
“The work is phenomenal,” McCloud said. “I’m very proud of the CTE program.”
In other business the school board:
• Approved field trips for the Giles County High School Future Business Leaders of America and SkillsUSA.
• Approved the creation of a Cross Country team at Pulaski Elementary School sponsored by Laura Watson to begin next school year. The program received an $1,100 funding supplement and will be open to elementary students at Minor Hill and Elkton, as well.
• Approved the 2022-23 academic calendar, which also requires state approval. The calendar reflects closures on both election days, as some schools are polling sites.
• Approved the first reading of updates to policy 6.306, Interference/Disruption of School Activities, in accordance with the TSBA model policy which has been updated to incorporate the State’s newly passed “Teacher Discipline Act.”
The new language of the law outlines the “process for a teacher to request the removal of a student from the teacher’s classroom if the student’s behavior violates the LEA’s or school’s student discipline policy or code of conduct and repeatedly or substantially disrupts the class.”
School Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool closed the meeting by reminding the public that elections are coming up. Several school board positions will be up for election, and candidate petitions are due at noon April 7.
He also encouraged voters to approve the increase to the county’s local option sales tax rate, which would increase the tax by .25 percent to match the city’s tax rate.
“Let’s capture that extra quarter per hundred dollars,” Vanderpool said. “Half of that comes to the schools first.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.