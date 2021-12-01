The Giles County Board of Education was asked to approve a $45,000 ThreeStar Grant that was awarded to the county’s CTE program at its work session Nov. 16.
The grant was issued by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to promote education initiatives and economic development in the state. The CTE Program will use the funds to purchase a welding simulator for the county’s middle schools, phlebotomy arms and kits for middle school health programs, a plasma cutter for the Advanced Manufacturing class and a portable saw mill.
The school board added approval of the grant to the agenda of their next board meeting.
With the CTE program flourishing, board member Richie Brewer asked Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard if it is possible to relocate the Alternative School Program out of Gile County High School to not only make more room for CTE classes, but to separate the program from the main campus. Brewer proposed splitting the Middle and High School programs, as well as revamping the program to require enrolled students to earn their way back to traditional school one privilege at a time.
Beard responded that while there is no off-site campus currently available, the district may be able to use ESSR funding to separate the two programs by hiring additional staff.
Board members were shown Veterans Day cards that were created by Meredith Craig’s Digital Design class. The professional-looking cards were sent to local veterans in collaboration with American Legion Post 60.
As is the case most months, the school board was asked to approve disposition of assets from several schools. After the board voted to add the disposition items to the agenda of the upcoming meetings, board members also discussed modifying policy 2.403 Surplus Property Sales to allow assets valued less than $500 to be disposed of without board approval. This change is in line with current regulations and county policy, and will be voted on next month.
The board added a slate of policies to the agenda of the upcoming board meeting to be voted on in their second reading. The policies were primarily updated to reflect legislative changes, and include:
4.700 Testing Programs: Confirmed with teachers that TCAP testing will continue to be weighted as 15 percent of students’ grades, using a cube root methodology to curve to a 100 point scale.
4.802 Student Equal Access: Updated to reflect TSBA model policy for school-sponsored events and student meetings.
5.101 Line & Staff Relations: District Organizational Chart updated for current school year.
5.117 Teacher Tenure: The procedure for granting tenure was updated to be based on the two most recent TN Ready scores rather than the last two consecutive years, since scores were not given during the 2020-21 school year. If a teacher is up for tenure, and it is not granted, that teacher’s contract will not be renewed.
5.200 Separation Practices for Tenured Teachers: Updated to reflect new legislation.
5.201 Separation Practice of Non-Tenured Teachers: Updated to reflect new legislation regarding suspension policies.
5.303 Personal & Professional Leave: Updated to reflect new legislation and TSBA model policy to allow the Director of Schools to appoint designees (principals) to approve personal and professional leave.
6.603 Student Records - Use of Records: Removed at the suggestion of TSBA as it is redundant to policy 6.600.
The next board meeting will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Central Office.
