Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard announced Monday that the Giles County School System earned a Level 5 rating for the 2021-22 school year, which is the highest distinction available based on Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) scores. The district-wide score is a major improvement from the Level 1 rating received the year prior, and the first time in a decade that the district has received a Level 5 rating. 

The scores are based on a composite of TCAP test scores and End of Course evaluations. The schools are scored individually as well, with two schools each receiving a Level 5, 4 or 3, and one school receiving a Level 1 rating.  Pulaski Elementary is not given a score since they don’t complete the state testing. 

