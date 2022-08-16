Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard announced Monday that the Giles County School System earned a Level 5 rating for the 2021-22 school year, which is the highest distinction available based on Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) scores. The district-wide score is a major improvement from the Level 1 rating received the year prior, and the first time in a decade that the district has received a Level 5 rating.
The scores are based on a composite of TCAP test scores and End of Course evaluations. The schools are scored individually as well, with two schools each receiving a Level 5, 4 or 3, and one school receiving a Level 1 rating. Pulaski Elementary is not given a score since they don’t complete the state testing.
Additional data and analysis is forthcoming.
The state this summer adopted a 10-point grading system for all high schools, and the Giles County Board of Education voted at their meeting Aug. 11 to apply this grading scale to all grade levels system-wide.
The school board also voted to amend the grading policy to eliminate minimum grades. Under the previous policy, a student could not receive below a 60 for any one grading period.
The board waived the need for a second reading to put the policy in place immediately, in advance of the first grading period and parent-teacher conferences.
The Board of Education was asked to approve the members of the Student
Discipline Hearing Authority. Board member Willa Smith took issue with the list, asking that the board reflect the student population.
“Our students are from various cultures, and this is their disciplinary hearing,” said Smith. “There needs to be a minority [on the DHA].”
Beard suggested alternate members, and the board approved the amended slate.
Jake Hammon, Giles County High School CTE Director, informed the board that the Giles County School System is slated to receive $2.7 million from the state of Tennessee under their new funding plan to go toward “Innovating Schools” programs that “reimagine time, space, partnerships and
The school system will be surveying stakeholders to determine the types of programs and projects that could benefit Giles County students, which could include career exploration programs, expanded CTE programs and virtual learning.
At Beard’s request, the board voted to approve a new position for an additional instructional supervisor for the elementary and middle school grades.
The board heard an update about the UVC lights that have been installed in the schools that are not slated for major renovations. These fixtures kill most airborne bacteria and viruses, and should improve indoor air quality in the schools, as well as the overall health of students and staff.
The school system will be applying for a grant that would fund the purchase of four electric buses and two chargers over five years.
• Budget amendments for the Capital Projects budget line items to balance the budget for the close of the fiscal year, with remaining funds returned to the fund balance.
•A field trip for Richland High School to attend the national cheerleading competition in February.
• Copier lease agreements for Southside and Minor Hill Schools.
• The first reading for policies 4.402, 4.403 regarding the (re)consideration of instructional and library materials, in accordance with state law and TSBA model policies.
• The first reading of policy 4.205 College Level Courses which sets minimum criteria for who can enroll in these classes (students must receive passing grades and meet or exceed expectations on TCAP tests).
• The second reading of a slate of policies that had been updated to reflect new state laws and TSBA model policies.
Mary McCloud, in her comments, recognized Stephanie Morgan for her hard work in renovating a storage room in to a festive locker room for the Minor Hill Cheer Squad. She added that Dr. Courtney Woods had nominated the district’s Library Media Specialists for their hard work preparing for the new school year.
