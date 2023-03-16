Giles County middle and high schools received a total of $2.7 million in grant money as part of the Innovative School Models program from the state of Tennessee.
The money is divided among the county’s schools based on enrollment. CTE Director Jake Hammond described how the funds would be used at the Feb. 21 Board of Education work session. Hammond will focus the grant money to prepare students for “high wage, in-demand, high skill” careers, which include those in information technology, STEM fields, health sciences and criminal justice.
The school district will hire career counselors, or “graduation coaches,” to work with students to determine their post-secondary plan. Hammond would like to conduct exit interviews with students, complete with resumes and work ethic training to better prepare them for the real world.
Career exploration will begin in middle school, with the county hiring staff to oversee the program. Hammond hopes this will help students prepare for high school so they can be more focused in their course-loads by making a six-year plan in eighth grade.
The middle schools will receive career exploration packages for all grade bands, with project-based learning activities to support math and science. Hammond said the career exploration will be enhanced by simulated workplaces in virtual reality.
In addition, grant money will be spent on new capital investments at all the schools. Giles County High School will have a new teaching greenhouse and a STEM lab. Richland high school will have a new Ag Innovation Center for labs. Bridgeforth Middle School will be outfitted with an outdoor classroom. Elkton and Minor Hill schools will receive new computer labs and hands-on materials.
The district will expand its dual enrollment offerings to include an IT certificate program, taught on campus by a professor, as well as on-campus welding classes, as the ones at TCAT are often over-enrolled.
Giles County is going through the process of selecting new math curricula for the upcoming school year, following a state law prohibiting the use of curricula that align with common core standards. The Math Textbook Adoption process involves narrowing down the list of High Quality Instructional Materials selected by the state to a short list for review by administration, teachers and other stakeholders.
“We have to meet the specific needs of our students in Giles County,” said PreK-3 Instructional Supervisor April Sakowicz.
The committee will select curricula for elementary, middle and high school math, taking in to consideration these needs as well as continuity between grades.
These materials all align with state standards, and as such can save teachers an average of seven hours a week looking for supplemental materials to better prepare their students for state testing.
Letters of intent were sent out last month to contractors whose bids were accepted for the upcoming renovations at Giles County High School. Work on the school should commence this spring. The high school is the first to receive renovations, which is part of a $12.7 million plan that will later include updates to Pulaski Elementary and Bridgeforth Middle schools. All Giles County schools received UV air purification fixtures at the beginning of the school year as well.
These developments are only the latest in a year of wins for the district.
The Giles County School System earned a Level 5 rating for the 2021-22 school year, which is the highest distinction available based on Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) scores. The district-wide score is a major improvement from the Level 1 rating received the year prior, and the first time in a decade that the district has received a Level 5 rating.
Over the last year the Board of Education has worked to update policies to align with continually changing state laws, including the new universal grading scale and third grade retention law.
The board has also created a plan for a new Student Advisory Board, and approved new cross country, archery and fishing teams in the past year.
