GC SCHOOLS LOGO.png

Giles County middle and high schools received a total of $2.7 million in grant money as part of the Innovative School Models program from the state of Tennessee. 

The money is divided among the county’s schools based on enrollment. CTE Director Jake Hammond described how the funds would be used at the Feb. 21 Board of Education work session. Hammond will focus the grant money to prepare students for “high wage, in-demand, high skill” careers, which include those in information technology, STEM fields, health sciences and criminal justice. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.