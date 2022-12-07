The Giles County Board of Education approved a Textbook Committee to choose new math curriculum for the 2023-24 school year.
The new curriculum must be in place for Giles County schools to be in compliance with last year’s state law prohibiting the use of curricula that align with common core standards.
The committee was approved at last week’s school board meeting, consisting of teachers, administrators, a parent and a UT Southern math professor.
The school board also established the new Student Advisory Board that it has been working to develop over the last several months. Giles County’s will be the 13th such board in the state of Tennessee.
The Student Advisory Board will consist of local students who can represent their peers by relaying student opinions to elected officials. The board set a stipend of $1,000 for a teacher advisor to oversee the advisory board.
The county’s middle school CTE program received a $38,800 grant that will allow for new career exploration tools, including virtual reality equipment and educator training.
At the meeting, First National Bank named its educators of the month: David Jones, Marsha McComisky from Minor Hill School and Scott Bailey from Bridgeforth Middle School.
Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard said the Central Office board room will host a new rotating monthly art installation featuring artwork from Richland High School Students, sponsored by art teacher Brock Wright.
The following policies were approved on first reading:
• Updates to policy 6.300: Code of Conduct to be more clear for parents and educators by improving the formatting and outlining common offenses.
• Changing the weight of end of course and state testing for third to fifth grade students, reflected in policy 4.700 Testing Programs. Lowering the weight from 10 to 15 percent could aid in promoting students under the new third grade retention laws.
The Board also voted to approve:
• An overnight field trip for the Richland and GCHS FFA.
• The second reading of updates to the Organizational Chart outlines in policy 5.101 Line and Staff Relations.
The next school board work session will be Thursday, Dec. 15, and the next regular board meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Meetings are at 5 p.m. in the Central Office boardroom unless otherwise specified.
