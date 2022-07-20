Preliminary Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) scores have been released by the state, and the overall scores for Giles County students have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. Giles County Assistant Director of Schools Tommy Hunter presented these findings to the Board of Education at its July 7 meeting.
In 2022, one-third of Giles County students tested as proficient or mastered English Language Arts, which is higher than the previous five years and a significant increase over last year’s 23 percent. Elementary schools showed the biggest gains. Fourth grade students are 42 percent proficient, with three schools in the district testing at more than 50 percent proficient at that grade level.
Math testing showed 28 percent proficient or mastered which is a 10 percent increase over last year’s results. High School proficiency is higher than ever in the district, but still has room for improvement, according to Hunter.
Thirteen grade-level subjects are higher than the state average, including second, third, fourth and eighth grade ELA and Math; third, fourth and fifth grade Science; and sixth and seventh grade science.
Donations Policy
At the July 7 meeting, school board members continued their conversation from the previous work session about whether teachers were permitted to solicit donations on an “adopt a teacher” social media page. Policy indicates that individual teachers are not permitted to collect online donations in their capacity as teachers, listing their names and schools. The board is seeking a way to allow the public to support teachers, and will investigate whether a system for auditing the received donations can be set up to allow the donations to be logged, or if teachers should use an established donation framework such as Donors Choose that provides this information. In the meantime, solicitation of donations is on hold.
Retirements
The board and Director of Schools Vickie Beard recognized the retirements of Valena Newton, after 31 years of service, and Sherry Allen after 33 years of service to the Giles County School System. Also recognized was Board of Education member Joe Parker who is retiring his seat on the board with the upcoming election.
“Superstars”
In her comments, board member Mary McCloud announced she would be using her time to recognize “Giles County Superstars,” to draw attention to the work being done by educators in the school system.
“People need to be seen, heard and recognized,” McCloud said.
Her first nominee was Dr. Bethany Farrier, assistant principal at Minor Hill School. McCloud met with Farrier, and praised her passion and the hard work she was doing for the school.
Appreciation
Parker, in his commentary, echoed his appreciation for the educators of Giles County, taking issue with statements made by Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn, who last week said, “Teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.” The remark was made during a private event during which Gov. Bill Lee sat on stage with Arnn, whose charter school curriculum Lee is hoping to bring to schools throughout Tennessee.
“I have become very concerned about our Governor and the guy he’s working with,” said Parker. “Our teachers aren’t dumb.”
“It made my blood boil,” agreed Board Member Willa Smith. ”It was downright insulting.”
She praised teachers, calling the profession “a calling,” adding, “I don’t know of any who went to ‘dumb’ colleges.”
Board members Richie Brewer and Scooter Sumners concurred in their own comments.
At the meeting, the school board approved the following items:
• For the Richland Elementary School PTO to fund pouring a concrete pad on the school playground for a basketball goal. The PTO polled the students, and this was the most requested item. The PTO will fund the project through money they’ve raised via fund-raising.
• School fees for the individual schools, which are not to exceed $50 per family for general and Chromebook fees. For families with students in multiple schools, the fees are payable at any school and payment will be communicated to the other schools. The fees are, according to Vanderpool, “requested but not required.”
• Naming the Richland Elementary Gym after retired teacher Robin Farrar following her 31 years of service to the school since it first opened. The staff approached school Principal Velena Newton about bestowing the honor, which is permitted under school policy 3.210 Naming Facilities.
• Fiscal Year 2022-23 IDEA/ESEA Federal funding.
• A field trip for the GCHS soccer team.
• A five-year lease agreement with Pease Business Machines for Bridgeforth Middle School.
• Disposition of assets as requested by Dr. Courtney Woods and Lori Herd.
Updates to the following policies were approved upon first reading:
• 1.104 Memberships — School Board candidates by law must now be a qualified voter and resident of their district for one year prior to qualifying to be a candidate.
• 3.202 Emergency Preparation — The county must conduct annual remote learning drills to reflect how a transition to remote learning would take place if needed. No remote learning will actually be conducted during these drills.
• 4.101 Instructional Standards — Per state law, the schools are forbidden from teaching the “14 prohibited concepts.”
• 4.406 Internet — New language in this policy ensures that technology vendors have policies to restrict access to “materials deemed harmful to minors.”
• 5.119 Employment of Retirees — A modification to this policy allows teachers who have previously retired to work for 120 days a year in the school system without a change in salary or retirement benefits, and adds an additional 60 days that they can work with a reduced salary or retirement benefit. Policies 5.200 and 5.201 regarding Separation Practices for Tenured and Non-Tenured Teachers will be updated to reflect this change.
• 5.701 Substitute Teachers — A clarification to this policy ensures that only aides paid from the general fund are pulled to teach as substitutes, and not aides teaching in federally-funded classrooms.
• 6.200 Attendance — Satisfactory academic performance is not a prerequisite for taking drivers ed or receiving a driver license, in accordance with new state law.
The board approved on second reading changes to policies 5.501 Age Discrimination and 6.4052 Opioid Antagonist Policy.
Tabled for further discussion are changes to Policies 4.402 Selection of Instructional Materials (Other Than Textbooks), 4.403 Reconsideration of Instructional Materials and Textbooks and 4.600 Grading System. The board wants to discuss these further with state legislators who will be at the upcoming work session.
The next School Board work session will be Thursday, July 21, at 5 p.m. at the Giles County High School Auditorium. The next board meeting will be Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. in the Central Office board room.
