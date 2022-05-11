At its monthly meeting May 5, the Giles County Board of Education voted to approve granting tenure to the following educators:
• Connie Benson, Dorothy Groover and Samantha Wiser from Bridgeforth Middle School
• Kalie Carvell from Elkton Elementary
• Angie Black, Jeremy Kelley and Morgan May from Giles County High
• Melissa Gomillion and Stephanie Morgan from Minor Hill School
• Linda Faulk from Pulaski Elementary
• Lauren Carpenter from Richland Elementary
• Leigh Anne Bailey from Richland School
Teachers of the Year
The School System recognized this year’s teachers of the year. The District Level Principal of the Year is Mary Britton of Pulaski Elementary School. The District Level Supervisor of the Year is Tommy Hunter. The District Level Teachers of the Year are Beth Putnam for PreK-4th grade, Leigh Anne Willingham for 5th-8th grade and Dr. Melissa McClure for 9th-12th grade.
The Building Level Teachers of the Year are:
PreK-4th:
• Brooke Pelfrey, Southside Elementary
• Beth Putnam, Richland Elementary
• Linda Faulk, Pulaski Elementary
• Taylor Dickey, Elkton Elementary
• Felecia Hargrove, Minor Hill
5th-8th
• April Blade, Southside Elementary
• Leigh Ann Willingham, Minor Hill
• Jennifer Stout, Richland Elementary
• Jonathan Franklin, Elkton Elementary
• Mishi McCullom,
Bridgeforth
• Charlotte Stevenson,
Richland School
9th-12th
• Andi Birdsong, Giles County High
• Dr. Melissa McClure, Richland School
Teacher Leaders
The central office thanked and recognized the teachers who served as Teacher Leaders, acting as curriculum coaches and mentors, working at least 40 hours throughout the year to share resources and model best practices with their peers.
The teacher leaders for math were Dorothy Groover, Kim McAlister, Jamie Bedingfield, Libby Rogers, Diane Newton, Lauren Nelson and Jennifer Gaines.
The leaders for Curriculum Materials/Textbooks were Jennifer Wilsford, Kelly Noble, Rachel James, Traci Rackley, Brooke Penrod, Missy Locke and Carol Abernathy.
The ELA teacher leaders were Tracy Eubank, Wendy Hoover, Andi Birdsong, Stephanie Morgan, Shannon Bratton, Lauren Carpenter, Robyn Olson and Candace Garland.
The leaders for Data/ACT were Brooke Pelfrey, Javis Olson, Mary Beth Young, Shannon Shirey, Leigh Anne Willingham, Rebecca Connor, Amber Case and Robin Neely.
The social/emotional teacher leaders were Mary Beth Barrett, Mary Jean Nave, Martha Stamper, Jennifer Hood and Hannah Tomerlin.
The mentors were Mishi McCullom, Terrance Cross, Angie Edde, Savannah Wong, Julie Prater, Susannah Loveless and Dr. Melissa McClure.
Teacher leaders for blended learning were Jenny Wilson and Shannon Baxter.
In addition, First National Bank recognized their teachers of the month, who were Martha Stamper of Pulaski Elementary, Lisa Bevill of Bridgeforth Middle School and Anthony Brooks from the support staff.
Free School Lunch Program
During the meeting the school board learned the Giles County free school lunch program will continue after concerns were raised at the last work session that it would end. Therefore, meals will continue to be offered at no cost to all students.
In other business, the board voted to approve:
• Disposition of assets including 150 folding chairs and other unusable items from Bridgeforth, two buses no longer in service from the Transportation Department and multiple unusable items from Minor Hill School.
• Clean-Up Budget Amendments to adjust line items allowing for $2,000 for media specialists to purchase new materials and 500 new Chromebooks.
• The Best for All Grant in the amount of $200,000
• Field Trips for HOSA from June 21-26 to Nashville, and for the Richland School Basketball Team to attend camp from June 15-16 to Guntersville, Ala.
Changes to the following Policies were approved on First Reading:
• Policy 1.104 Memberships
• Policy 6.206 Transfers Within System
• Policy 6.205 Student Assignment
Approved on Second Reading was Policy 1.102 Board Member Legal Status.
The next Work Session will be Thursday, May 19, at the Central Office Board Room. The next regular meeting will be Thursday, June 2, location TBD.
