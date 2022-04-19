Giles County’s high school students last week participated in a moving presentation aimed at opening their eyes to the addiction crisis in America.
The featured speaker was Michael DeLeon, president and founder of Steered Straight Inc., a non-profit organization aimed at carrying the message of the dangers of addiction to students across the country.
DeLeon’s straight-forward, honest and sometimes shocking tales came from his personal experience as an addict, gang member and inmate. In the 17 years since his release from prison, he has traveled the country interviewing addicts, making movies about the addiction crisis in our country and speaking to students about his experiences and the realities of addiction.
DeLeon hopes his approach yields better results than other programs, such as the “scared straight” method for which he was a consultant.
“Eighty-six percent of kids in that program ended up in prison as adults,” he lamented.
His speech included anecdotes of some of the many people he’s known who have succumbed to addiction and the statistics supporting his arguments.
DeLeon spoke at length about his own trauma, growing up in poverty, a child of divorce, who experienced sexual and physical abuse as a youth. His wish for students experiencing trauma, anxiety or depression is that they do what he did not — turn to a trusted adult for help rather than to drugs or alcohol.
In his research, DeLeon has found overwhelmingly that individuals who die of drug overdoses begin by using tobacco, alcohol and marijuana as a minor, and 90 percent of addictions begin in the teenage years. He warned students that by using even alcohol, nicotine and marijuana at their age, “you’re playing Russian roulette with your life.”
“Not one of you thinks you’re going to lose your life,” he said.
Yet the statistics are grim. The number one cause of death for ages 27 and under is drugs and alcohol.
DeLeon polled the students in the audience with a show of hands — most of them knew of a classmate who used these substances. Many raised their hands to say they were even aware of middle schoolers who used vaping devices.
Vaping, according to DeLeon, is a major concern for the generation currently in high school. He predicts that respiratory illnesses will rise as a cause of death in America, directly associated with the lung damage caused by the chemicals in the vapor. Flavored nicotine products are directly targeted to children, and have resulted in an increase in nicotine use after a 15-year decline after the turn of the century. DeLeon went on to describe how drug use is on the rise in Tennessee, marijuana products are becoming more concentrated and fentanyl poisoning has become a real concern that is not being addressed by the government.
He ended his talk by reminding the students to reach for help when they found themselves hurting, and invited students to turn over their vaping devices to him for disposal if they were moved to kick the habit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.