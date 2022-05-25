The Giles County Board of Education voted to pass its annual budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year at a called meeting following its May 19 work session.
The budget gives all school employees at least a 4 percent pay raise, the first raise since 2019. It also asks for a $400,000 increase in maintenance of effort to compensate for increases in salary, rising diesel fuel prices and an anticipated 6.1 percent increase in health insurance costs.
The teacher raise sets the county pay scale at just above the state minimum for the upcoming school year. The Tennessee State Board of Education voted Friday to increase the base pay for licensed personnel with zero years experience from $38,000 per year to $40,000 per year for the 2022-23 school year. Giles County has set its base salary at $40,040 per year, with scheduled pay increases based on years of service.
Charlie Bufalino, assistant commissioner of policy and legislative affairs for the Tennessee Department of Education, said at the state board meeting, “This continues to be a major priority for Gov. Lee and Commissioner Schwinn, for us as a state to aggressively raise teacher salaries.
“We talked a lot about vacancies and retaining high quality educators,” Bufalino continued. “This is a key component of that. You can expect the administration to continue to be aggressive in raising teacher salaries going forward.”
The state has earmarked approximately $125 million increase of funding for increases in instructional salary and insurance benefits for local districts.
During the Giles County Board of Education work session, the board discussed the county’s pay scale relative to the state minimum as well as compensation offered by surrounding counties.
Board member Joe Parker told his peers that he learned that the Fayetteville City Schools were offering a base salary of $50,000, and felt that teachers from Giles County would choose to commute to another district for more pay rather than teach in Giles County. Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard added that Maury County’s base salary would be $42,130 next year, and Marshall County’s base salary this year was $40,497.
The salary for teachers with one to five years experience would be set at $14 per year above the state minimum before an additional pay increase is received, putting the salary at $123 per year above the state minimum.
“None of us like to see $14 above the state minimum,” Giles County Finance Director Beth Moore-Sumners said, referring to the pay raise as a ‘bandage.’ Some tough decisions had to be made. What could we do to be comparable to everybody and meet state guidelines and also present a budget that would have the potential of going through to the commission level?”
Parker said that “there is nothing we can do about it right now,” but added that the county needs to consider its pay scale in order to attract and retain excellent teachers.
School Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool agreed, saying, “It doesn’t matter how we renovate our schools if we don’t have quality, preferred, high-grain teachers in there, it’s not going to matter.”
“I know I want my kids learning from the best possible teachers,” Vanderpool later added.
Board member Jim Stewart expressed his concerns that, “We got this budget about a day and a half ago, but I have not had time to go through it and see if there’s any other changes that we as a board can make to make sure that we are utilizing our funds correctly.”
Much of the information required to build out the budget comes from the state level and, according to Beard and Moore-Sumners, these figures were delayed with some arriving weeks late, and some figures yet to be confirmed.
“Everything has been so last minute this year,” Moore-Sumners said. “This has been one of the most difficult budgets that I’ve worked on since I first started, and I’ve been doing this for several years.”
Moore-Sumners walked the board through the budget, pointing out notable changes from previous years, including adjustments in retirement rates and certain line items that would be paid for through ESSER funding or grants rather than other sources as in the past.
She pointed out that the schools received a greater-than-anticipated income from local sales tax, and would be ending 2021-22 with an estimated $8 million fund balance.
In the budget, two regular education positions were eliminated as those teachers resigned or retired, and two special education teaching positions were added because there has been an increase of special education students in the district from 14 percent to 16.8 percent.
Vanderpool beseeched the board to put the budget on the agenda for the special called meeting in an effort to get the approved budget to the county commission in time for their school and budget meetings in the days that followed, thus securing the teacher pay raises. The board voted 4-3 to put the budget on the agenda, with board members Stewart, Brewer and Parker voting against.
During the break between the work session and the special called meeting, Brewer held a sidebar with Moore-Sumners, asking questions to clarify certain line items, and identified a missing decimal point that had a significant impact on reducing the budget’s shortfall.
The board discussed adding additional cushion to the diesel fuel and health insurance line items, bringing the shortfall back up to the original projected amount, thus setting the maintenance of effort request back at its original tally of $403,000. They voted unanimously to do so.
The county would be responsible for this amount going forward if the school system can not cover that amount with their funds. Moore-Sumners estimated that the over-collection of sales taxes would increase in 2022-23 to compensate for the shortfall. The county commission’s Schools Committee went on to set the maintenance of effort amount at $500,000 in a later meeting.
The school board voted 6-1 to pass its General Purpose Schools budget line item, with board member Jim Stewart voting against.
The board voted unanimously to pass the Cafeteria Fund, Education Capital Projects and Education Capital Projects (allocated to the school renovation projects contract with Wold HFR).
Vanderpool asked his fellow board members to encourage the public to pass the local sales tax option referendum in the upcoming election. He said extending the local sales tax option to encompass the whole county and not just the city of Pulaski would take in a portion of “the money traveling up and down the interstate.”
Half of the local sales tax collected would be allocated to the schools, amounting to 12.5 cents per hundred dollars in sales.
Vanderpool and Moore-Sumners reminded the board that Pulaski’s agreement to pay $200,000 per year to the schools out of its revenue expires in two years, and Vanderpool feels the county-wide sales tax would go a long way to ensuring teacher salaries can continue to rise in accordance with state guidelines.
The chairman closed the meeting with an impassioned speech encouraging his fellow board members to be “positive, productive and create change” while following their directive to “follow policy, follow procedure and promote our schools.” Vanderpool said the board needs to “fight for our community, for positive continued change and continued growth.”
“We are the largest employer in our county. The largest group of people are either employed or put together under our roof, and none of it is for malice,” Vanderpool said.
“Working together is going to get us so much further,” he added. “I’m speaking for myself right now but there is no reason for us not to be the leaders we are. Leaders don’t turn around and say ‘Hey, you’re doing that wrong.’ A leader puts his hat down and goes to lead. And if a leader can’t tell you what we need to do instead of telling you what’s wrong, then I don’t know what kind of leader that is.”
