The Giles County School System’s initial school renovations project received continued commitment and approval from the Giles County Commission’s Schools Committee last week.
The committee approved the school board’s request to move $2 million from its own fund balance into an account that already holds $6.3 million in school renovation funds from the county commission and the school board. Additionally, the schools committee gave its commitment to the remaining $4.7 million needed to complete the initial stages of the overall school renovation projects.
The transfer of funds and the commitment to fully fund the first steps in what promises to be a long road in renovating the county’s schools are now headed to the county commission’s Budget Committee, which meets Friday, Oct. 1, in the Giles County Annex immediately following a 9 a.m. meeting of the county’s Agri Park Committee.
Director of Schools Vickie Beard and School Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool relayed the school board’s request to move funds, and for a commitment for the remaining funds from county commissioners during last week’s schools committee meeting. They stressed that the work proposed for $13 million involves all three phases of a plan that will focus initial efforts mostly on the three school buildings most in need that also house a significant percentage of the county’s students.
Included in the initial scope of work is boiler and HVAC replacement at Giles County High School, Bridgeforth Middle School and Pulaski Elementary School. The initial work also includes window replacement and other work designed to improve health and safety by providing fresh, clean air for students.
“This addresses the major needs of three schools that house almost 42 percent of our student body,” Beard said, adding that including all three phases of work for the initial $13 million is the most cost effective and overall efficient way to proceed.
Representatives from Wold engineering and architecture firm told commissioners the timeline to complete the work would be approximately 12-18 months once work has begun, depending on the availability of materials.
The initial phases of renovation work will also include fitting all capable HVAC units in all Giles County schools with UV filters that are designed to remove the majority of viruses and bacteria from the schools’ air circulation system.
“If we start in the summer of 2022 and can potentially finish by spring of 2023 we can address more than 41 percent of our student population while getting sanitized air to all of our schools,” Vanderpool said. “This will get GCHS and Bridgeforth to a point where we can fully complete them with renovations projects down the road.”
Vanderpool made it clear to the county commissioners present that this $13 million is merely the starting point for what will be a long and expensive road to get Giles County’s schools back to something citizens can be proud of.
Even after the $13 million is spent, Vanderpool said BMS, GCHS and PES will all still need substantial roof work.
“The budget to get all schools in great shape that we can be proud of is more than $90 million,” Vanderpool said, adding the cost of building a new school is estimated now at $88 million. “These schools have been neglected for decades. This is to get it kicked off and put some investment back into these schools.”
Vanderpool said the question is how the county and school system can come together to fund these ongoing school renovation projects while also growing their efforts toward improving teacher pay and education programs.
Schools committee Chairman Stoney Jackson said the funding to provide the $13 million for these initial projects doesn’t seem to be the problem, but deciding how to best fund them is the biggest concern.
“There’s money there,” Jackson said. “We’re committed. We’re going to do it and we’re going to do it one way or another.”
While funding options included the school system using its portion of over collection of sales tax, using money the county also has available in other accounts and a possible bond issuance, County Executive Melissa Greene reminded commissioners that the county too has big capital projects coming up that will need to be funded.
“We all have that same focus, but let’s figure out the smartest way to fund this,” she said. “We’ve got to use every dollar as wise as we can wherever we pull it from.”
Stressed during the meeting was the fact that the three schools in this initial phase are the oldest in the county and the most in need. The current funding discussion centers on taking this first step but determining how to tackle the funding that will be necessary for renovations at Elkton, Richland School, Minor Hill, Southside and Richland Elementary.
Beard reminded commissioners and the public that ongoing maintenance is being performed at all schools and the schools will continue to be cared for as needed. This includes ESSER funding that has been allocated for new PA systems at Southside and Minor Hill, with Elkton and Richland Elementary to come.
The schools committee approved two recommendations for the budget committee to consider Friday. First, approving the school system’s transfer of $2 million from its fund balance into the account designated for school renovation projects. Second, a commitment to work out how to fund or finance the remaining $4.7 million needed to fully fund this first project. Both recommendations passed the schools committee unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.