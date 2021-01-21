Minor Hill School faculty and staff returned from winter break to find their three break rooms had undergone a complete transformation courtesy of a group of grateful parents and grandparents.
The committee wanted to thank the faculty and staff for their excellence despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project was spearheaded by parents, Ashley Blair and Tabitha Callahan, with help from many others.
“We wanted to let them know we appreciated them,” Callahan said.
The three break rooms were outfitted with comfortable dining and lounge furniture, fresh paint, homey decor and inspirational wall art. In addition, a new refrigerator, microwave and coffee pot were installed, along with snacks, coffee and drinks to go with them.
“We had donations from a lot of parents and grandparents, and then some good ol’ elbow grease,” Callahan said.
“The teachers bring in water bottles, paid for out of their own pockets, for the kids who don’t bring water, since the water fountains are covered,” Callahan added. “So we filled up the fridge with water bottles.”
School Board member Mary McCloud visited the school to view the renovation.
“I had to see it in person, because the teachers were calling me to let me know, and they were in tears,” she said. “It was an amazing way that the community got together and gave back.”
The staff was overwhelmed by the generous gesture.
“I have been here 30 years, and I don’t know that anyone has ever done anything this nice for the faculty,” said third grade teacher Marsha McComiskey. “Everything coordinates. Everything is so pretty.”
