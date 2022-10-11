With each new school year, new learning plans, protocols and/or standards are put in place.
The Giles County Commission’s Schools Committee met recently to discuss a new position that is expected to assist the schools with those changes.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
With each new school year, new learning plans, protocols and/or standards are put in place.
The Giles County Commission’s Schools Committee met recently to discuss a new position that is expected to assist the schools with those changes.
“Thirty-four percent of elementary school standards are changing,” Giles County Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard said. “That’s going to be a lot for our teachers to have to undertake.”
“Forty-two percent of the high school standards are changing,” she said.
“With all of this coming down the pipe,” it will be beneficial for a supervisor to more frequently be in the schools assisting the principals and teachers with those adjustments, Beard said of the budget amendment request to fund the position.
Giles County Finance Director Beth Moore-Sumners said the 2022-23 budget amendment has been approved by the school board.
She said adding a supervisor would come from the additional BEP funds the school system is receiving and require no use of the fund balance.
The proposed supervisor would be a new hire/additional position, Beard said, adding that the person in this position would support the teachers, students and administrators with professional development, individualize learning plans, curriculum (as new textbooks will be purchased at the end of the 2022-23 school year), and be “more targeted.”
“We feel like an additional supervisor would help our administrators and teachers which would then make the students have a better successful school career,” she said.
The committee approved sending the budget amendment to the full commission.
Renovation Update
Beard said subcontractors visited Giles County High recently to evaluate for the school renovation project bid process.
She said work was expected to begin some time this semester and plans are being made to relocate students while work is being performed to “not impact what is going on during the day.”
School Board Chair Knox Vanderpool said once the bid packages are together with real deadlines, they would “…see some dust move, if you will, by Thanksgiving break.”
The renovations will be completed in phases, he said.
“It is a monster that we have to keep feeding,” Vanderpool said.
He said the outlier schools, or those that were not a part of the first $13 million project, did receive UV lighting “although $800,000 was put aside in that.”
Beard said the three schools that did not receive the UV lighting did get a portable unit, as did the central office, that can be used in affected areas.
“You have to dismiss everyone from that particular room for about 10 minutes… to take care of the issues there,” she said.
With the renovations Vanderpool said the schools “will see some visual, some cosmetic, some aesthetic stuff with changing out the windows on the buildings so that they actually can maintain a healthy inside environment."
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.