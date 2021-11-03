The Giles County Board of Education reviewed updates to a slate of policies at its monthly work session last week. The updates to these policies primarily reflect legislative changes, and will be considered on first reading at Thursday’s monthly school board meeting.
The policies updated include:
• 4.700 Testing Programs: Confirmed with teachers that TCAP testing will continue to be weighted as 15 percent of students’ grades, using a cube root methodology to curve to a 100 point scale.
• 4.802 Student Equal Access: Updated to reflect TSBA model policy for school sponsored events and student meetings.
• 5.101 Line & Staff Relations: District Organizational Chart updated for current school year.
• 5.117 Teacher Tenure: The procedure for granting tenure was updated to be based on the two most recent TN Ready scores rather than the last two consecutive years, since scores were not given during the 2020-21 school year. If a teacher is up for tenure, and it is not granted, that teacher’s contract will not be renewed.
• 5.200 Separation Practices for Tenured Teachers: Updated to reflect new legislation.
• 5.201 Separation Practice of Non-Tenured Teachers: Updated to reflect new legislation regarding suspension policies.
• 5.303 Personal & Professional Leave: Updated to reflect new legislation and TSBA model policy to allow the director of schools to appoint designees (principals) to approve personal and professional leave.
• 6.603 Student Records - Use of Records: Removed at the suggestion of TSBA as it is redundant to policy 6.600.
At Thursday’s meeting, the board will consider on second reading the updated dress code policy, which received an additional edit that was approved at the work session. The new policy now allows any text on clothing that is not offensive, politically charged, sexual in nature or divisive.
During the work session, the board heard about Early Postsecondary Opportunities at the county’s schools. High school students are provided many opportunities to participate in classes and programs that expose them to the rigors of college or the workforce, earn credits and certifications prior to graduating at low or no cost and make informed decisions about the career paths they wish to take after graduation.
The opportunities include advanced placement classes that may now be taken online, which expands the district’s AP offerings. The costs of these classes and the tests are covered through a grant.
Students may be trained and earn certifications in animal science, OSHA, unmanned aircrafts, Adobe Illustrator, Briggs & Stratton and others through the schools’ CTE program. Additionally, students may cross-register at UT Southern or TCAT-Pulaski to supplement their high school education.
Kendall Hood, from Richland School’s CTE program, spoke about the work his students have been doing in his introductory construction classes. In working with industry leaders and students, Hood learned there is a shortage of laborers in the county, and most students in his classes wish to stay in Giles County after graduation. Hood recognized that connecting students with local businesses would be mutually beneficial. He recently hosted a career fair of sorts, allowing companies to come to the school to demonstrate what careers with them might entail.
Hood pointed out that post-secondary education does not always mean college for students, but that industry certifications were another way for students to be successful in the workforce after high school. He added, however, that he still emphasizes to his students the importance of academic pursuits, providing the example of the algebraic math necessary for estimating construction costs.
Richland student Syndey Shelton spoke about her experience in the class and at the career fair, at which she learned she could be employed locally in the career path she intends to pursue. She said local businesses expressed their desire to support employee growth through further education and that local industry jobs are not all field work but also include desk jobs like marketing.
Counties are rated by the state through the “Ready Graduate” percentages, which is a milestone to predict graduating seniors’ future success. A student may be declared a “Ready Graduate” by either earning a 21 on the ACT, completing four dual enrollment classes and earning a 31 on the ASVAB test, or completing two dual enrollment classes and earning two industry certifications. In 2020, Giles County had 32.4 percent of graduating seniors rate as “Ready Graduates,” which was below the state average of 40.5 percent. The county’s average ACT score was 19.4 last year.
The school board will consider at its Nov. 4 meeting employee bonuses for all district employees who did not receive raises as part of reorganization in July. The bonuses will be $1,000 for certificated teachers, $750 for non-certificated employees and $250 for part-time staff. The bonuses have been recommended by the county commission’s Budget Committee and Schools Committee contingent on school board approval. The bonuses will also require full county commission approval.
Board Member Katie Journey has resigned her seat as school board representative of the fourth district after five years in the position. The board is looking for someone to step in as a replacement.
The school system underwent its annual audit and several small issues were uncovered which are now being addressed. For example, local legislation must approve long-term lease agreements (for items like photocopiers), so as these contracts are up for renewal the school board will present the proposed leases to the county. The number of instances of non-compliance have decreased in the four years the schools have been undergoing audits.
The Central Office also reviewed the annual Local Education Agency Compliance Report which ensures that the district meets the Tennessee Board of Education requirements, such as employing certified teachers.
UV sanitizing lights may be installed in HVAC systems as early as January at the five schools not undergoing renovations during the first phase of updates, according to Wold HFR (Minor Hill, Elkton, Richland Elementary, Richland School and Southside).
The next school board meeting will be at 5 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday) at the Central Office. The next work session will be Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m.
