The Giles County School System Alternative Program will be undergoing a procedural overhaul following months of work by a committee of stakeholders led by Assistant Director of Schools Keith Stacey.
The Board of Education heard from Stacey at its monthly work session, March 24, during which he described the changes to the program for students who have been suspended or expelled from the district’s middle and high schools due to behavioral issues.
The alternative program, which is currently based out of the Giles County High School campus, will remain at that location so that it may share resources such as the nurse, counselor and lunch services that are required to be offered to all students.
The middle school and high school programs are in separate rooms, and the county is looking to hire additional staff to support the middle school alternative classroom. The program uses the APEX virtual curriculum, however not every core subject area is represented by a teacher in the alternative classroom. At any given time the program has 20-25 students enrolled.
The changes primarily focus on the administration of the program, which will include tiered timelines for alternative placements. Any student who is suspended for 10 days or more will be assigned to the alternative program for 20 days. Depending on the severity of the behavioral concern, the assignments may also last 40, 60, 90, 120 or a full 180-day academic year, per the administrator’s discretion.
One of the biggest changes will be a point system that will allow students to earn their way out of the alternative program early, serving as little as 75 percent of the time assigned. Points are earned through attendance, behavior and completion of work.
Zero-tolerance offenses, which include possession of a weapon, assaulting staff or possession of drugs or drug paraphernalia result in a mandatory one-calendar-year expulsion in accordance with state law.
Families may appeal any suspension of greater than 10 days. The Director of Schools is the only person who can modify a stay in the alternative program. Appeals to zero tolerance violations are heard by the school board, while other cases are heard by the district’s Disciplinary Hearing Authority.
The committee hopes to complete the alternative program procedural handbook to implement for the 2022-23 school year.
ELA Curriculum
School Board Member Jim Stewart asked the board and administration to review the Amplify/CKLA ELA curriculum, as he has received complaints that the text included “age-inappropriate material,” including mentions of suicide and text of a sexual nature. Stewart said the sixth grade curriculum reads like an NC-17 movie, and “contains inappropriate material that I wouldn’t want my son reading.”
He added that teachers were included among those with complaints, saying they feared retribution for speaking out against the curriculum which they feel does not align with state testing standards. Stewart said, “the [curriculum] selection process was not what many of the teachers wanted it to be.”
“I know if we change, it will cost us some money,” Stewart concluded, “but we have to think of the moral education of our children.” He agreed to put together a report including the excerpts he found inappropriate in advance of the next board meeting.
The board voted to add the following items to the next board meeting agenda:
• Disposition of lawn care equipment from the maintenance department;
• Approval of changes to clean up the bookkeeping for the School Capitals Project Fund 177, Food Services budget line items, for equipment purchases that were previously approved but only recently received;
• Receipt of a Math Implementation Grant of $71,250 for each of the next two years to train teachers on the new high-quality instructional materials the district will be adopting to replace the existing math curriculum;
• The first reading of changes to policy 1.102 Board Member Legal Status which updates the policy in accordance to a new law that eliminates the non-partisan basis for school board elections; and
• The second reading of changes to policy 6.306 Interference/Disruption of School Activities
The next school board meeting will be Thursday, April 7, at 5 p.m. in the Central Office board room. The board is finalizing a schedule for the following work session, board retreat and a special called meeting that will be held to complete the Board Self-Evaluation in accordance with policy 1.103.
