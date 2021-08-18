In a last minute addition to its regular meeting agenda Aug. 12, the Giles County School Board discussed COVID protocols and mask mandates.
School Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool asked board members to weigh in on their opinions regarding masks in schools given the recent rise in active COVID-19 cases in Giles County so that the public would know that the board had given it their attention.
The State of Tennessee is no longer requiring schools to report active case numbers of students and staff, but Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard said that, as of Aug. 16, 24 students and one employee were reported out due to COVID.
Board member Willa Smith was outspoken in her concern about the rising case numbers, reminding the board that the vaccination rates in the county are very low, and that students in the lower grades are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.
“Is what we are doing now enough to stem the tide of the rising cases?” she asked.
Board members agreed that no mask mandate should be instituted at this time. Board members Katie Journey and Richie Brewer voiced disapproval of mandates coming from the state and federal level, but several board members also agreed that the burden to protect the children lies on the parents and not the school board.
According to Beard, a survey indicated that more parents would pull their students from school if a mask mandate were implemented than would pull them if one wasn’t in place. Schools are not taking temperatures at the door this year, she said.
Vanderpool expressed his concern at the hundreds of students that would be impacted by isolations required following COVID exposures in the classroom. He, along with Smith, mused that a mask mandate could reduce the overall impact by allowing students to remain in the classroom while minimizing the risk of exposure.
The state has banned schools from offering a full virtual curriculum unless it is through an accredited online school hosted in that county. Additionally, the only entity that can officially quarantine sick individuals is the Health Department, so the school system will adopt the term “isolate” to refer to individuals who are sick or exposed. Students who are in isolation may participate in school work remotely, Beard said. If a student is out for more than 10 days, homebound education may be implemented with the approval of a committee.
The Tennessee Department of Health has released an algorithm for schools to use in determining how to isolate given different scenarios. Symptoms, exposures and vaccination status all play a role in determining the isolation requirements. A flow chart for this algorithm is linked off the Giles County School System website.
The board approved the application for ESSER 3.0 funding, which outlined a list of priorities to utilize the $7.7 million allocated to Giles County. The Central Office surveyed stakeholders to determine what would be important to the county’s schools and presented the proposal to the board.
According to the state’s funding guidelines, at least 20 percent must be used to address learning loss, primarily through summer school and camp. The funds will be used to subscribe to a digital platform for remote learning, which could be used for students in grades 6-12 to learn virtually as was the case during the pandemic shutdown, but also for the credit recovery and alternative/transitional schools. The funds are to be used over the next two years, and must be sustainable programs after the funding period.
Beard presented the streamlined report she and her team had created to prioritize the 197-page proposal for school renovations received from Wold HFR. The proposal came with sticker shock, with Priority One repairs to schools ranging from around $1 million for Minor Hill School and Southside Elementary to $13 million for Giles County High School. The county had allocated only $6.2 million prior to contracting Wold HFR to do their assessments, so the county will have to decide how to best allocate that money given the disparity.
Brewer beseeched the community to invest in the schools to bring them to the standards he witnessed in other Tennessee counties.
“Now is the time,” he said. “What legacy is going to be left to the children of this county if we continue on the road we are on right now?”
He added that right now “our schools are held together with chewing gum and string,” but instead should be a source of pride for students, some of whom find school to be a safe haven when they have a turbulent home life. Brewer cautioned that Pulaski will become a ghost town because families will not want to send their children to school in Giles County.
Vanderpool agreed, saying, “We’ve got to invest in our children. The kids and these buildings are not a liability. They are an asset.”
He said the county’s schools should be at the caliber of UT Southern so that professors there want to send their children to local schools.
The board voted to approve on first reading the changes to policies: 6.200 Attendance; 4.206 Homebound Education and 6.204 Attendance of Non-Resident Students.
Changes to policies approved on second reading were: 1.8011 Emergency Closing; 2.806 Bids and Quotations: 3.205 Security; 3.211 Energy Use & Conservation; 4.101 Instructional Standards; 4.204 Summer Instructional Programs; 4.213 Family Life Education; 4.301 Interscholastic Athletics; 5.106 Application/Employment; 5.802 Qualifications and Duties of the Director of Schools and 6.202 Home Schools.
The board also approved the DHA panel, per policy 6.317, which allows the board to appoint members to act in their stead when a conflict of interest arises.
The school board’s next work session is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26, and the next regular board meeting is set for Thursday, Sept. 9, both at 5 p.m. at the Central Office.
